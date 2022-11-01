We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Plantastic Bolognese Pasta In Tomato Sauce 65G

5(1)Write a review
Plantastic Bolognese Pasta In Tomato Sauce 65G
£1.00
£15.39/kg

Per pot (310g) as prepared

Energy
977kJ
229kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
1.6g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.27g

medium

21%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 315kJ

Product Description

  • Dried Pasta Spirals in a Bolognese Flavour Sauce Mix with Textured Wheat Protein, Red Pepper and Carrot.
  • Win a Dinner Give a Dinner
  • FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
  • Win one of 5000 £10 Tesco e-vouchers & for every prize claimed we will donate £10 to FareShare
  • UK 18+ only. Opens: 1:00am on 01/11/22. Closes 11:59pm on 04/10/23. Entry: purchase a Bisto, Oxo, Paxo, Plantastic, Homepride, Ambrosia, Bird's, Angel Delight, Sharwood's or Loyd Grossman® promotional pack (see full T&Cs for list of promotional packs), visit www.winadinnergiveadinner.co.uk (the "Website"), complete the online form and upload your receipt to find out if you have won. Entrants who submit an entry at a randomly allocated winning moment will win one prize. If no entries are received at a winning moment, the next entry will win the prize. No guarantee all available prizes will be won. Retain purchase receipt; prizes will not be awarded if a valid purchase has not been made. 5000 x £10 Tesco e-vouchers available to be won. Winners will have the option to keep or donate their prize to FareShare (Registered Charity Number: 1100051). Max 1 entry per email address, per day. Max 4 prizes per household. Max 1 entry per transaction. See Website for full T&Cs. Promoter: Premier Foods Group Ltd. The Promoter will donate £10 to FareShare (Registered Charity Number: 1100051) for every prize claimed as well as the monetary value (£10) of any £10 voucher prizes donated by the winner to the charity in accordance with the promotion terms. The maximum donation to be donated by the Promoter in connection with this promotion is £100,000.
  • Plantastic trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • So Tasty, You'd Never Guess It's Plant-Based!
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • Low Fat
  • No Artificial Colours or Flavours
  • Pack size: 65G
  • High in Protein
  • Low Fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Spirals (40%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Textured Wheat Protein (9%) (Wheat Gluten, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate)), Dried Vegetables (8%) (Red Pepper, Carrot, Onion), Onion Powder, Sugar, Pea Protein, Salt, Flavourings (contain Barley), Dried Glucose Syrup, Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Protein, Garlic Powder, Dried Oregano, Dried Parsley, Colour (Beetroot Red), Ground Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Milk, Mustard and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • For Perfect Pasta...
  • 1 Place pot on solid flat surface, pour in boiling water to the fill line.
  • 2 Gently stir, cover with lid, leave for 2 minutes.
  • 3 Gently stir, reapply lid. Wait 3 more minutes.
  • Take care to not pierce base of pot when using metal cutlery, contents will be hot

Number of uses

This pot contains 1 portion

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

Recycling info

Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Contact Us:
  • UK: 0800 022 3391
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • WWW.PLANTASTIC.CO.UK

Net Contents

65g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas prepared Per 100gas prepared Per pot (310g)
Energy315kJ977kJ
-74kcal229kcal
Fat0.5g1.6g
of which Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate12.8g39.7g
of which Sugars3.3g10.2g
Fibre1.2g3.7g
Protein4.1g12.7g
Salt0.41g1.27g
This pot contains 1 portion--

Safety information

DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.

View all Vegan & Vegetarian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

I am really liking this new direction that Plantas

5 stars

I am really liking this new direction that Plantastic is going - from what had been tasty but pretty unhealthy flapjack snacks to, now, tasty and yet still pretty healthy instant pot snacks/meals! I really enjoyed their Satay pot so I was pretty confident that I would feel similarly about the Bolognese and, well, I was right! Like the Satay, the Bolognese is also quite flavourful. I'm actually half Italian and had lived in Italy for a decent portion of my life - they've done a considerably good job capturing the flavour of the Bolognese whilst leaving out any actual meat. It's got a very deep, rich tomato flavour, aided with the help of herbs. This product is super quick and simple to make, convenient, and so healthy in comparison to similar products from other brands. Like the Satay, I will definitely purchase this again!

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here