Plantastic Bolognese Pasta In Tomato Sauce 65G

I am really liking this new direction that Plantastic is going - from what had been tasty but pretty unhealthy flapjack snacks to, now, tasty and yet still pretty healthy instant pot snacks/meals! I really enjoyed their Satay pot so I was pretty confident that I would feel similarly about the Bolognese and, well, I was right! Like the Satay, the Bolognese is also quite flavourful. I'm actually half Italian and had lived in Italy for a decent portion of my life - they've done a considerably good job capturing the flavour of the Bolognese whilst leaving out any actual meat. It's got a very deep, rich tomato flavour, aided with the help of herbs. This product is super quick and simple to make, convenient, and so healthy in comparison to similar products from other brands. Like the Satay, I will definitely purchase this again!