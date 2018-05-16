Halo Top Plant Based Triple Chocolate Cake Ice Cream 473Ml

Per 473ml
- Energy
- 1553kJ
-
- 370kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 621kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Plant Based Ice Cream with Chocolate Brownie Cake Pieces (5%), Chocolate Sauce Swirl (8%), with Sugars and Sweeteners.
- 370 kcal per tub
- Pack size: 473ML
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oat Extract 3%), Chocolate Flavour Sauce 8% (Water, Glucose Syrup, Soluble Corn Fibre, Dextrose, Sugar, Cocoa Powder, Modified Starch, Acidity Regulator (E501, E524, E527), Salt, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Sugar Replacer (Polydextrose, Vegetable Fibres (Corn, Chicory), Sweeteners (Erythritol, Isomalt, Sucralose)), Soluble Corn Fibre, Chocolate Flavoured Brownies 5% (Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour, Coconut Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Gluten (Wheat), Chickpea Flour, Salt), Fructose Syrup, Coconut Fat, Inulin (Chicory Fibre), Cocoa Mass, Pea Protein, Fat Reduced Cacao Powder, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Stabiliser (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains Gluten, may contain traces of Milk, Egg, Soy and Nuts.
Storage
Keep frozen below -18°C. Do not refreeze once thawed. Best before: see base of tub.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Additives
- Contains Sweeteners
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Brand of Brothers.
Importer address
- UK Brand of Brothers Limited,
- Centrix House,
- 26 Crow Lane East,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 9UY,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- UK Brand of Brothers Limited,
- Centrix House,
- 26 Crow Lane East,
- Newton-le-Willows,
- WA12 9UY,
- United Kingdom.
- EU Brand of Brothers Frozen Food Limited,
- First Floor,
- Penrose 1,
- Penrose Dock,
- Cork,
- T23 KW81,
Net Contents
473ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 473ml
|Energy
|621kJ
|1553kJ
|-
|148kcal
|370kcal
|Fat
|6,1g
|15,3g
|of which saturates
|4,7g
|11,8g
|Carbohydrate
|16,1g
|40,3g
|of which sugars
|10,4g
|26,0g
|Protein
|2,31g
|5,8g
|Salt
|0,26g
|0,65g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.