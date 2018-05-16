We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Mini Pizza Bases

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 4 Mini Pizza Bases
£1.50
£1.50/each

One mini pizza base

Energy
469kJ
111kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.0g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1339kJ / 318kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Mini pizza bases made with extra virgin olive oil (4%) and dried sourdough durum wheat.
  • FLAME BAKED Ready for pizza in 10 minutes

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dried Sourdough Durum Wheat (2%), Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 1 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200˚C/Fan 180˚C/ Gas 6 7-9 mins . 1. Spread pizza sauce evenly across the pizza base to the edge. 2. Sprinkle grated cheese evenly over the sauce and top with your chosen topping. 3. Place pizza directly onto oven shelf or pizza oven tray in a pre-heated oven for 7-9 minutes or until cheese is bubbling. 4. Serve immediately

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini pizza base (35g)
Energy1339kJ / 318kcal469kJ / 111kcal
Fat8.9g3.1g
Saturates1.0g0.4g
Carbohydrate49.9g17.5g
Sugars2.7g1.0g
Fibre2.8g1.0g
Protein8.1g2.8g
Salt0.75g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Meal Kits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here