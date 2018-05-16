We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Piccolo Organic Crisp Sticks Cocoa & Hazelnut 5X25g

Piccolo Organic Crisp Sticks Cocoa & Hazelnut 5X25g
£3.50
£28.00/kg

Per 25g

Energy
484kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ/417kcal

Product Description

  • Organic hazelnut and cocoa cream filled snack.
  • We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
  • Crispy, creamy & nutritious snacks for little monsters that taste delicious
  • Crispy shells with a creamy cocoa & hazelnut centre.
  • EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non EU Agriculture
  • Organic Farmers & Growers - Non-UK Agriculture
  • Always Organic
  • Crispy bar filled with a cocoa & hazelnut centre
  • Eat well only 116 kcal per serving
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Great for lunchboxes
  • Multi Grain Goodness
  • Nutritionist Approved
  • Nothing scary inside!
  • No nasties
  • Nothing artificial
  • No Added Sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 125G
  Source of fibre
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Crispy Shell* 40% - Rice Flour* (49%), Corn Flour*, Inulin*, Quinoa Flour*, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder* (6%), Calcium Carbonate, Cream Filling* 60% - Sunflower Oil*, Hazelnut Paste* (15%), Rice Flour*, Sweetener: Erithritol*, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder* (12%), Inulin*, Cocoa Butter*, *Organic

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Tree Nuts (Hazelnut), May contain: Milk and products thereof, Soybeans and products thereof. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and away from light.

Produce of

Manufactured in the EU

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
  • Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
  • 3310 Udine,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.

Return to

  • Piccolo Foods Ltd,
  • 582 Honeypot Lane,
  • Stanmore,
  • HA7 1JS,
  • England.
  • WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM

Net Contents

5 x 25g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy1740kJ/417kcal
Fat26g
Of which saturates3.9g
Carbohydrate48g
Of which sugars**1.6g
Fibre15g
Protein6.5g
Salt0.09g
**Contains naturally occurring sugars-
