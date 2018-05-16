Piccolo Organic Crisp Sticks Cocoa & Hazelnut 5X25g

Per 25g
- Energy
- 484kJ
-
- 116kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1740kJ/417kcal
Product Description
- Organic hazelnut and cocoa cream filled snack.
- We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
- Crispy, creamy & nutritious snacks for little monsters that taste delicious
- Crispy shells with a creamy cocoa & hazelnut centre.
- EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non EU Agriculture
- Organic Farmers & Growers - Non-UK Agriculture
- Always Organic
- Crispy bar filled with a cocoa & hazelnut centre
- Eat well only 116 kcal per serving
- Source of fibre
- Gluten free
- Great for lunchboxes
- Multi Grain Goodness
- Nutritionist Approved
- Nothing scary inside!
- No nasties
- Nothing artificial
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Crispy Shell* 40% - Rice Flour* (49%), Corn Flour*, Inulin*, Quinoa Flour*, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder* (6%), Calcium Carbonate, Cream Filling* 60% - Sunflower Oil*, Hazelnut Paste* (15%), Rice Flour*, Sweetener: Erithritol*, Low-Fat Cocoa Powder* (12%), Inulin*, Cocoa Butter*, *Organic
Allergy Information
- Contains: Tree Nuts (Hazelnut), May contain: Milk and products thereof, Soybeans and products thereof. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from light.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
- Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
- 3310 Udine,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
Return to
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
- WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM
Net Contents
5 x 25g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1740kJ/417kcal
|Fat
|26g
|Of which saturates
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|48g
|Of which sugars**
|1.6g
|Fibre
|15g
|Protein
|6.5g
|Salt
|0.09g
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
