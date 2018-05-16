Tesco Double Strength Fruit & Barley No Added Sugar Summer Fruits 1L

One glass
- Energy
- 20kJ
-
- 5kcal
- <1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated no added sugar apple, cherry, raspberry, strawberry and barley juice drink with sweeteners.
- Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- MORE CONCENTRATED = FEWER PLASTIC BOTTLES Double Strength. 30+ Servings. 2 TABLESPOONS = 300ML GLASS NO ADDED SUGAR†
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (17%), Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Raspberry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Cherry Juice from Concentrate (1%), Flavourings, Barley Extract, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabilisers (Carboxymethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum, Glycerol Esters of Wood Rosin), Colour (Anthocyanins), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water).
2 tablespoons (30ml) makes 300ml glass.
Number of uses
approx. 33 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Dilute with extra water for toddlers..
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Flatten/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1 litre e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (300ml)
|Energy
|7kJ / 2kcal
|20kJ / 5kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
