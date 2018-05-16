We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

English Cheesecake Company Ltd Strawberry & Cream Frozen Cheesecake 350G

No ratings yetWrite a review
English Cheesecake Company Ltd Strawberry & Cream Frozen Cheesecake 350G
£4.50
£1.29/100g

Each 70g portions contains*

Energy
933kJ
223kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
14.65g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.74g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
15.55g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Delicious Cheesecake - Blended in a Tub! Enjoy from Frozen
  • Frozen creamy cheesecake with strawberry ripple, strawberry pieces, white chocolate chips and chunks of digestive biscuit
  • Made with Real Cheesecake
  • Masters of All Things Cheesecake
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G

Information

Ingredients

Double Cream (Milk), Digestive Biscuit Coins (13%) [Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents, Salt], Fructose, Reduced Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (11%) [Skimmed Milk, Cream, Permeate, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Bacterial Starter Culture], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (9%), Strawberry Puree (7%), Milk, Strawberries (5%), White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Vanilla Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Modified Starch (Maize), Sugar, Natural Vanilla Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate (E202)), Gelling Agent: Pectin, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Egg, Nuts and Sulphites. For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For best before date see bottom of tub.Keep frozen below -18°C. Once thawed do not refreeze.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Recycling info

Film. Recycle Lid. Recycle Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • English Cheesecake Company,
  • Unit 1 North,
  • Oxgate Centre,
  • Oxgate Lane,
  • London,
  • NW2 7JA.

Return to

  • English Cheesecake Company,
  • Unit 1 North,
  • Oxgate Centre,
  • Oxgate Lane,
  • London,
  • NW2 7JA.
  • hello@englishcheesecake.com
  • englishcheesecake.com

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (70g)
Energy Kcal318223
Energy KJ1332993
Fat20.92g14.65g
of which saturates12.48g8.74g
Carbohydrate29.10g20.38g
of which sugars22.20g15.55g
Fibre0.63g0.44g
Protein3.72g2.61g
Salt0.19g0.13g
View all Frozen Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here