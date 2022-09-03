We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Banoffee Flavoured Nut & Chocolate Mix 25G

£0.60
£24.00/kg

Each pack

Energy
625kJ
151kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
11.8g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

high

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.9g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2502kJ / 603kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted peanuts and cashew nuts coated with freeze dried banana powder and white chocolate with caramel drops.
  • Banoffee flavoured nut Mix with white chocolate nibs
  • NUT BITES
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut, Cashew Nut, Freeze Dried Banana Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Chicory Fibre, Dried Skimmed Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Caramelised Sugar, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (25g)
Energy2502kJ / 603kcal625kJ / 151kcal
Fat47.0g11.8g
Saturates7.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate21.5g5.4g
Sugars11.4g2.9g
Fibre4.6g1.2g
Protein21.2g5.3g
Salt0.03g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

