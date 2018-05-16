Yeo Valley Organic Cream Of Vegetable Soup 400G

Product Description
- Vegetable Soup with Cream
- Working with Nature at Every Step
- From small steps at home to big steps in our business, we're committed to putting nature first at every turn.
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/Non UK Agriculture
- Organic
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
Water*, Vegetables (48%) (Organic Carrot, Organic Potato, Organic Onion, Organic Parsnip, Organic Peas, Organic Cabbage), Organic Double Cream (4%) (Milk), Organic Red Lentils, Organic Vegetable Bouillon (Salt*, Organic Rice Flour, Organic Onion, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Olive Oil, Organic Turmeric, Organic Parsley), Organic Parsley, Organic Garlic Purée, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Apple Cider Vinegar, Sea Salt*, Organic Black Pepper, Organic Rosemary, *Permitted Non-Organic Ingredient
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date, see lid.Please keep refrigerated, once opened, eat within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove the lid and replace loosely. Place directly into microwave. Heat on full power (900W) for 4 minutes until hot, stirring after 2 minutes. Allow to stand for 1 minute. Handle with care.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Shake well before heating
Serve immediately. Do not reheat once cool.
Hob
Instructions: Pour contents into a saucepan and heat gently until piping hot, stir thoroughly.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|223kJ/53kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.8g
|of which sugars
|1.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.44g
