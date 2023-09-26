We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Pineapple Juice From Concentrate 200Ml

3(3)
£0.40

£0.20/100ml

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each carton
Energy
411kJ
97kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.1g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 206kJ / 48kcal

Pineapple juice from concentrate.
100% PURE JUICE Super sweet pineapples selected at the peak of ripeness
Pack size: 200ML

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

200ml e

Preparation and Usage

Shake well before opening.

Best served chilled.

Pierce hole with straw.

Push straw inside after use for recycling.

