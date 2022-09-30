Old Spice Football Captain 2 Piece Gift Set
Product Description
- Old Spice Football Captain 2 Piece Gift Set
- If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. If You Are Looking For The Perfect Gift For Him, Old Spice Gift Sets Are The Answer. Old Spice Gift Sets For Men Are The Coolest Gift To Wow The Modern Man Because You Simply Can't Go Wrong With The Irresistible Manly Scents Of Old Spice. The Dark Captain Gift Set Box From Old Spice Contains The Captain Deodorant Stick And Shower Gel From Men. The Toiletries Come Packed In A Carton Box With The Dark Captain Design That's Ideal For The Aspiring Sailor Or Pirate In Your Life. The Gift Box Features The Captain Fragrance, With Notes Of Water And Citrus. This Modern Scent For Men Is Our Best Rated Scent* So You Just Can't Go Wrong With It Finally, The Box Gift Set Is Made From 80% Recycled Paper And With FSC Responsibly Sourced Materials How Is This Old Spice Gift Set For Men Not In Your Basket Yet. AHOY * Perfume Survey Among Top Competitors, 121 Males, UK 2021
- Old Spice men's' gift sets, with irresistible scents, are the coolest gift for modern men
- Dark Captain gift set contains Captain deodorant stick 50ml and shower gel 250ml
- The perfect gift set for scentsational captains of the seas
- Featuresthe scent Captain - a modern fragrance for men, featuring water and citrus notes
Information
Ingredients
OLD SPICE CAPTAIN SHOWER GE: Aqua; Sodium Laureth Sulfate; Sodium Lauryl Sulfate; Sodium Chloride; Cocamidopropyl Betaine; Parfum; Sodium Benzoate; Citric Acid; Linalool; Disodium EDTA; Sodium Hydroxide; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Magnesium Nitrate; Methylchloroisothiazolinone; Magnesium Chloride; Methylisothiazolinone; CI 42090; CI 17200, OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: Dipropylene Glycol; Aqua; Propylene Glycol; Sodium Stearate; Poloxamine 1307; Parfum; PPG-3 Myristyl Ether; Tetrasodium EDTA; Linalool; Hexyl Cinnamal; Citronellol; Limonene; Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate; CI 42090
Produce of
Poland
Warnings
- OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. If rash develops discontinue use. May contain Benzyl Alcohol.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK, Weybridge, Surrey, KT13 0XP, UK
Safety information
OLD SPICE CAPTAIN DEODORANT STICK: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. If rash develops discontinue use. May contain Benzyl Alcohol.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.