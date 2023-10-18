We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pedigree Ranchos Tree Dog Treats 52G

Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
Celebrate Christmas with your dog with this special edition tree-shaped Meaty Dog Treat Box! Rich in meat, this dog treats Christmas box is packed with delicious and tender dog treats and chews, made to spark your dog's happiness. Spoil your furry friend with the ultimate dog treats for Christmas.Feed Pedigree dog treats whole or in smaller pieces as dog treats for training.Either way, with our Ranchos dog treat box you're treating your dog to the thing they like best.Choose Ranchos dog treats to reward your dog, to use as dog training treats, and keep them keen.Part of the Pedigree dog treats for Christmas range.A complementary pet food, Ranchos dog treats and chews have been developed into a varied range of tasty flavours by nutritionists and vets at The Waltham Centre.
At Pedigree, we believe that every day, dogs' wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree range of tasty dog food and Christmas dog treats supports dogs' exuberant love of life. Day after day, owners can feed the good in their dogs. Explore Pedigree delicious dog treats and chews, main meals and complete dry food for all dogs.
Pedigree Ranchos Christmas dog treats and chews, available with chickenRanchos strips have 95% meat and are dried to have that tantalising smell and taste that dogs adore
Pack size: 52G

Ingredients

Meat and Animal Derivatives (total 95%, including Turkey 18%), Minerals, Oils and Fats

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

52g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding instructions: Small dogs, e.g. a Dachshund, feed up to half a treat per day. Medium dogs e.g. Cocker Spaniel, feed up to 1 treat per day. Large dogs e.g. Labrador, feed up to 2 treats per day. Please reduce main meal accordingly.Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

