Lenor Unstoppables In-Wash Scent Booster Dreams 320G

Lenor Unstpbls In-Wash Scent Bstr Dreams 320g

Discover Lenor Unstoppables in wash scent booster, formulated with long lasting freshness technology, to provide your laundry with a boost of non stop freshness up to 12 weeks in storage. Lenor scent experts recommend Unstoppables Dreams if you are looking for a bursting with jasmine & gourmand vanilla. Available in different scents, each Lenor Unstoppables fragrance injects freshness into every wash! Add it to every wash on top of your usual laundry routine with pods and fabric conditioner. Lenor Unstoppables in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK.

A boost of non-stop freshness for your laundry up to 12 weeks in storage In-Wash scent booster with bursting jasmine & gourmand vanilla notes Lenor Unstoppables in wash scent booster now comes in a moisture resistant, recyclable CARDBOARD PACK Personalise the scent intensity by choosing the quantity of beads you want to use Lenor Unstoppables in-wash scent booster beads are available in different scents and sizes Can be added to every loads, with all types of fabrics Pour the in-wash scent booster beads directly into the empty drum before your laundry

Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

320g ℮

Preparation and Usage