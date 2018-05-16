New
Baileys Orange Hot Chocolate Mug Gift Set
Product Description
- Baileys Orange Hot Chocolate Mug Gift Set
- Discover recipes and ideas at www.baileys.com
- Baileys with a Hint of Orange Truffle Liqueur
- Product of Ireland.
- Hot Chocolate Powder
- Product of China
- Time for an indulgent treat just for adults!
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Creamer (Glucose Syrup Solid, Refined Palm Oil, Skim Milk Powder, Sodium Caseinate (from Milk), Emulsifier(E340ii, E471), Anti-Caking (E551)), Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat, Soy, Mustard, Celery, Peanuts and Sesame due to the manufacturing environment. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
0.9
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Baileys Mug
- Wash before use. Suitable for use in a dishwasher.
- Not suitable for use in a microwave.
- Mini Whisk
- Wash before use.
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher or microwave.
- Orange Hot Chocolate
- Heat 150ml of water on the hob until it boils. Empty contents of hot chocolate powder sachet into a cup and pour in the boiling water while stirring gently. Add 50ml baileys with a hint of orange truffle flavour and serve.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- All Gift Solutions BV,
- Van Heuven Goedhartlaan 13D,
- Amstelveen,
Return to
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
- Alcohol Care Line: 0345 601 4558
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ / kcal)
|1820kJ/435kcal
|Fat
|10g
|of which saturates
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|80g
|of which sugars
|45g
|Protein
|5g
|Salt
|0.28g
