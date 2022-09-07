Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos No Added Sugar Banana Yogurt 4X85g
Product Description
- Banana and Custard Flavour Yogurt
- Collect 10 Yeokens inside the sleeve
- UK, 18+. See inside or yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens for details.
- Did you know...? Organic farms are home to up to 50% more wildlife
- We never use chemical pesticides, which helps heaps more insects, birds and animals to thrive.
- Thanks for choosing organic and putting nature first.
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
- Look inside for your Yeokens code and enter it at YV.TC to collect.
- Source of protein**
- **Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
- All-Natural Sweetness
- The sweetness in these pots comes from the natural sugars in milk and fruit.
- Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/Non UK Agriculture
- OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
- © Aardman Animations Ltd 2021.
- Timmy Time
- No Added Sugar
- Real Fruit Purée
- Never Any Nasties
- Organic British Milk
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 340G
- Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- No Added Sugar
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Organic Yogurt (Milk), Water, Organic Banana Purée (9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme, Contains the following live cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus, Cremoris, Streptococcus thermophilus
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated. For 'use by' date, see lid.
Preparation and Usage
- Fold up, Fold down, Snap!
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- Yeo Valley,
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE,
- U.K.
- YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
- Yeo Valley,
- Unit 118,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield Avenue,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
Net Contents
4 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 85g Pot
|Energy
|351kJ/84kcal
|298kJ/71kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|3.6g
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|7.5g
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|5.9g
|5.0g
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.4g
|Salt*
|0.10g
|0.08g
|Calcium
|139mg
|118mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|-
|†14% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
|-
