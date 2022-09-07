We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos No Added Sugar Banana Yogurt 4X85g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos No Added Sugar Banana Yogurt 4X85g
£1.65
£0.49/100g

Product Description

  • Banana and Custard Flavour Yogurt
  • Collect 10 Yeokens inside the sleeve
  • UK, 18+. See inside or yeovalley.co.uk/yeokens for details.
  • Did you know...? Organic farms are home to up to 50% more wildlife
  • We never use chemical pesticides, which helps heaps more insects, birds and animals to thrive.
  • Thanks for choosing organic and putting nature first.
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Look inside for your Yeokens code and enter it at YV.TC to collect.
  • Source of protein**
  • **Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children.
  • All-Natural Sweetness
  • The sweetness in these pots comes from the natural sugars in milk and fruit.
  • Soil Association Organic - GB-ORG-05, UK/Non UK Agriculture
  • OMSCO - The Organic Dairy People
  • © Aardman Animations Ltd 2021.
  • Timmy Time
  • No Added Sugar
  • Real Fruit Purée
  • Never Any Nasties
  • Organic British Milk
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 340G
  • Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
  • No Added Sugar
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Organic Yogurt (Milk), Water, Organic Banana Purée (9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lactase Enzyme, Contains the following live cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus, Cremoris, Streptococcus thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Please keep refrigerated. For 'use by' date, see lid.

Preparation and Usage

  • Fold up, Fold down, Snap!

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE,
  • U.K.
  • Yeo Valley,

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE,
  • U.K.
  • YEOVALLEY.CO.UK
  • Yeo Valley,
  • Unit 118,
  • Moat House,
  • 54 Bloomfield Avenue,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 5AD.

Net Contents

4 x 85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 85g Pot
Energy351kJ/84kcal298kJ/71kcal
Fat4.3g3.6g
of which saturates2.7g2.3g
Carbohydrate7.5g6.4g
of which sugars5.9g5.0g
Protein4.0g3.4g
Salt*0.10g0.08g
Calcium139mg118mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium--
†14% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)--
View all Kids Yoghurt

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here