Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail Irish Cream Liqueur 700Ml

Absolutely smooth
One glass won't be enough.
I have to agree with other reviewer. This is the Best! The best of the limited edition in a very long time. The last 4 have not been so good. Well maybe the Pina Colada wasn't to bad, it could have been better. This however, if you love Tiramisu, and I definitely do. You are going to love this. You actually have something you can taste in this bottle other than alcohol. 2nd bottle hopefully arriving if it isn't sold out tomorrow :)
The BEST flavour, it’s so good I’m on my 2nd bottle. I just wish they would bring back the mint one.