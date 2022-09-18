We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail Irish Cream Liqueur 700Ml

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail Irish Cream Liqueur 700Ml
£17.00
£24.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Baileys Tiramisu Cocktail Irish Crm Liqur 700ml
  • This new cocktail-inspired limited edition liqueur combines the deliciousness of Baileys Irish Cream with the decadent flavours of a tiramisu dessert – yum!​ It is the perfect adult treat to enjoy with close friends. ​Enjoy over ice, mix in cocktails or drizzle over dessert. Shake up a tasty Tiramisu cocktail! The Tiramisu with a twist- simply shake 50ml of Baileys Tiramisu cocktail, 25ml Smirnoff vodka and ice. Finish with a garnish of cocoa dust and a wafer.
  • This new cocktail-inspired limited edition liqueur combines the deliciousness of Baileys Irish Cream with the decadent flavours of a tiramisu dessert – yum!​
  • Pack size: 700ML

Information

Alcohol Units

0.9

ABV

17% vol

Country

Ireland

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

IE

Return to

  • 16 Great Marlborough Street, Soho, London W1F 7HS

Net Contents

0.7l

View all Tequila, Liqueurs & Aperitifs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Absolutely smooth

5 stars

Absolutely smooth

One glass won't be enough.

5 stars

I have to agree with other reviewer. This is the Best! The best of the limited edition in a very long time. The last 4 have not been so good. Well maybe the Pina Colada wasn't to bad, it could have been better. This however, if you love Tiramisu, and I definitely do. You are going to love this. You actually have something you can taste in this bottle other than alcohol. 2nd bottle hopefully arriving if it isn't sold out tomorrow :)

The BEST flavour, it’s so good I’m on my 2nd bottl

5 stars

The BEST flavour, it’s so good I’m on my 2nd bottle. I just wish they would bring back the mint one.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here