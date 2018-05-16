Knightley's Adventures Bubble Bath Passion Fruit & Peach 230Ml

Product Description
- KNHTLYS/AD BUB BATH PASSION FRT & PEACH 230ML
- Did You Know...
- Flamingo feathers are pink in colour because of what they eat! They love nothing more than munching on shrimp and algae. Which is where this bright pink colour comes from.
- Knightley's Adventures are taking you on a bath time safari with delicious scents. Interesting facts and hand drawn animals to make bath time that little bit more fun!
- Our products are gentle, approved by a paediatrician and tested by a skin experts, what's more. They are suitable for sensitive skin and vegans! These bubbles are blended with moisturising aloe vera for that super soft nature touch.
- Soft and fluffy bubbles that smell devine and feel great! Gently cleansing and moisturising for an everyday bath time wash! Comes with a bubble wand to give bath time an extra pop of fun.
- Suitable for Sensitive Skin
- Bubble Wand Included
- Passion Fruit and Peach
- Dermatologically Tested
- Paediatrician Approved
- Not Tested on Animals
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 230ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Sodium Cocoyl Alaninate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum (Fragrance), Hydroxyethylcellulose, Chlorphensesin, Ethelhexylglycerin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Tocopherol, CI 15985, CI 17200
Produce of
Made in China
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Add a splosh to a warm running bath and swirl around the tub. Dip the wand into the bubbles bath bottle and blow. Who can blow the biggest bubble?
Warnings
- WARNING: STORE OUT OF RICH OF CHILDREN. CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SUPERVISED WHEN BLOWING BUBBLES. DO NOT INGEST. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. IF PRODUCT GETS INTO THE EYES RINSE WELL WITH WATER IMMEDIATELY. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY.
Name and address
- AFB PLC,
- St Albans,
- AL4 OJJ.
- AFB (Europe) Ltd,
- D.O. Centre,
- Balheary Demesne,
Return to
Lower age limit
36 Months
Net Contents
230ml ℮
Safety information
