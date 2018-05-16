Craft Beer Trio 330Ml & Glass 38Cl Gift Set

Product Description
- Craft Beer Trio
- Saucery Session IPA
- A pale and fruity Session IPA, low in strength but high in flavour! Hopped with citra and ekuanot, and packed full of tropical fruit and citrus aromas. Full-flavoured, with notes of passionfruit and mango; followed by a well-balanced, slightly bitter on the tongue; making this a supernatural session beer to return to again and again.
- Citrus Session IPA
- Born and brewed in Bermondsey SE16, we are a product of our postcode; honest and easy-going - and 'round here, everyone is welcome.' Beer is one of life's simplest pleasures, and we believe in keeping it that way. Just great craft beer, Fourpure and simple.
- Crafted in London, tangerine, juicy, easy, India pale ale, cal 133
- Heart & Soul Session IPA
- Created to have all the hoppy goodness of an IPA, but brewed to a sessionable strength. Its intense fruit-salad character comes from generous additions of us West Coast hops. A full bodied and fruity beer, with notes of passion fruit, grapefruit, gooseberry, pineapple et mango.
Information
Allergy Information
- Saucery Session IPA, Contains: Barley, Oats., Citrus Session IPA, Contains: Barley., Heart & Soul Session IPA, Contains: Malted Barley.
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before end: See base of pack.
Produce of
Product of the UK. Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Stemmed Beer Glass
- Wash glass before first use. Dishwasher safe.
- Please retain packaging for future use
Warnings
- POUR CAREFULLY MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
- THIS BEER IS UNPASTEURISED AND UNFILTERED, MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Amstelveen,
Return to
Safety information
SAUCERY SESSION IPA POUR CAREFULLY MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT. HEART & SOUL SESSION IPA THIS BEER IS UNPASTEURISED AND UNFILTERED, MAY CONTAIN SEDIMENT.
