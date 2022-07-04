Lurpak Spreadable 750G

Love lurpak spreadable, used it for years, but sad
Love lurpak spreadable, used it for years, but sad that it now doesn’t come in the 1kg size it’s been reduced to 750g
Great butter, great value
Larger size than I would ñormally buy but excellent value for the price. Love on bread, on toast and on jacket potato. Mix a portion with a teaspoon of marmite for a smooth tastey spread.
tastiest butter ever
lurpak is always good quality
Always buy this but 500g purchased larger pack good price extra for £1 more
Great product but pricey
I have been buying Lurpack Spreadable 500g for years as I didn’t like having the 1kg tub on the table (too big). As the price of butter has steadily rocketed this size now represents the best value for money. I really like the flavour, much better than any own brand or branded competitor. Would have given 5 stars but the price is too high for a 5.
Sandwiches.
Was my favourite
My favourite spreadable.I will be looking to try another brand just far too expensive now. 3 stars because of the price.
always use lurpack butter
We prefer the larger pack for convenience.
We normally purchase the 1kilo tub for convenience, but as this seems to be unavailable the 750G is close enough. However this does mean that we are using more plastic packaging because of this size change. The product is a family favourite, and has been a trusted product, however the change has encouraged us to look at rival products from other suppliers. We will possibly try another cheaper product shortly.
Lovely creamy butter
Lovely buttery spread, can’t beat the taste on toast, scones etc. new pack size which is just right and good price.