We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Lurpak Spreadable 750G

4.5(13)Write a review
Lurpak Spreadable 750G
£ 5.30
£7.07/kg

New

Product Description

  • Blended Spread 78% (52% milk fat & 26% rapeseed oil).
  • To create Lurpak® Spreadable, we blend pure Lurpak® butter with rapeseed oil making it spreadable straight from the fridge.
  • Try it on your favourite fresh bread and top with whatever you fancy. Be inventive, see where the flavours take you.
  • Made from natural ingredients
  • Lurpak® butter blended with rapeseed oil
  • Free from palm oil
  • From pressed rapeseed oil only
  • Packaging not suitable for microwave
  • Contains no colourings, preservatives or other additives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

Butter (64%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lactic Culture (Milk), Salt

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest before: See lid

Produce of

Produced in Denmark

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • 4 Savannah Way,
  • Leeds Valley Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • UK contact details:
  • Arla Consumer Careline 0845 600 6688
  • www.lurpak.co.uk
  • Arla Foods Ltd,
  • 4 Savannah Way,
  • Leeds Valley Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

750g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy2904 kJ / 706 kcal
Fat78 g
of which saturates35 g
Carbohydrate0.6 g
of which sugars0.6 g
Protein0.5 g
Salt0.90 g
View all Butter, Spreads & Margarine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

13 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Love lurpak spreadable, used it for years, but sad

4 stars

Love lurpak spreadable, used it for years, but sad that it now doesn’t come in the 1kg size it’s been reduced to 750g

Great butter, great value

5 stars

Larger size than I would ñormally buy but excellent value for the price. Love on bread, on toast and on jacket potato. Mix a portion with a teaspoon of marmite for a smooth tastey spread.

tastiest butter ever

5 stars

lurpak is always good quality

Always buy this but 500g purchased larger pack goo

5 stars

Always buy this but 500g purchased larger pack good price extra for £1 more

Great product but pricey

4 stars

I have been buying Lurpack Spreadable 500g for years as I didn’t like having the 1kg tub on the table (too big). As the price of butter has steadily rocketed this size now represents the best value for money. I really like the flavour, much better than any own brand or branded competitor. Would have given 5 stars but the price is too high for a 5.

Sandwiches.

5 stars

Sandwiches.

Was my favourite

3 stars

My favourite spreadable.I will be looking to try another brand just far too expensive now. 3 stars because of the price.

always use lurpack butter

5 stars

always use lurpack butter

We prefer the larger pack for convenience.

3 stars

We normally purchase the 1kilo tub for convenience, but as this seems to be unavailable the 750G is close enough. However this does mean that we are using more plastic packaging because of this size change. The product is a family favourite, and has been a trusted product, however the change has encouraged us to look at rival products from other suppliers. We will possibly try another cheaper product shortly.

Lovely creamy butter

5 stars

Lovely buttery spread, can’t beat the taste on toast, scones etc. new pack size which is just right and good price.

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here