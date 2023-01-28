We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Pukka Organic Winter Warmer 20 Tea Bags 38G

4.7(28)
£4.75

£12.50/100g

Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown
Cosy up with our new Winter Warmer tea, a seasonal organic blend of the finest festive flavours. Orange peel and the citrusy notes of lemon balm is blended with the spiced notes of clove and ginger. As the warming sensation builds, the sweet hints of star anise and cinnamon create a moment of comfort and joy.Blended by our in-house herbal experts and nutritionists, our Winter Warmer tea naturally lifts your mood as you have a moment to yourself during the busy period. Evoking memories of crackling fires and festive cheer, this seasonal edition winter tea is a caffeine and guilt-free treat for all the senses.Each compostable tea bag contains ethically and sustainably sourced, vegan-friendly ingredients. A key ingredient, ginger, is sourced in warm and wet areas of India, where the farmers we work with will harvest the root when the beautiful flowers of the ginger plant flourish. The root is then dried and tested for essential oil content by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality. Once blended, each tea bag is protected by our FSC® certified paper recyclable sachet that retains the quality and flavour until you are ready to enjoy.
Soil Association Organic - Non-UK AgricultureEU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU AgricultureFair for life - fair trade - 59% Fair trade ingredients certified according to the fair for life standard-ginger, rooibos, hibiscus, sweet cinnamon, lemon balm.FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
Perfect for festive spirit, our Winter Warmer herbal tea blends orange peel and the citrusy notes of lemon balm with the spiced notes of clove and ginger. As the warming sensation builds the sweet hints of star anise and cinnamon create a moment of comfort and joyBlended by our in-house herbal experts and nutritionists, our Winter Warmer tea naturally lifts your mood as you have a moment to yourself during the busy periodEvoking memories of crackling fires and festive cheer, this seasonal edition winter tea is a caffeine and guilt free treat for all the sensesAll ingredients are tested by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality and are protected by our FSC® certified recyclable paper sachets that retain the quality and flavour until you are ready to enjoyPart of our herbal uplift & balance range, this combination of organic herbs is naturally caffeine-free and contains ethically and sustainably sourced, vegan-friendly ingredients
Pack size: 38G

Ingredients

Ginger Root (23%), Rooibos Leaf (18%), Orange Peel (17%), Star Anise Fruit (7%), Hibiscus, Sweet Cinnamon Bark (6%), Lemon Balm Leaf, Roasted Chicory Root, Orange Essential Oil Flavour (5%), Clove Bud, Cinnamon Essential Oil Flavour (3%), Black Peppercorn

Net Contents

20 x 38g ℮ Herbal Tea Sachets

Preparation and Usage

Bring these incredible herbs aliveBoil only what you need 100°C, 210°F, 5-15 mins

