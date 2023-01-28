Pukka Organic Winter Warmer 20 Tea Bags 38G

Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced, 100% organically grown

Cosy up with our new Winter Warmer tea, a seasonal organic blend of the finest festive flavours. Orange peel and the citrusy notes of lemon balm is blended with the spiced notes of clove and ginger. As the warming sensation builds, the sweet hints of star anise and cinnamon create a moment of comfort and joy. Blended by our in-house herbal experts and nutritionists, our Winter Warmer tea naturally lifts your mood as you have a moment to yourself during the busy period. Evoking memories of crackling fires and festive cheer, this seasonal edition winter tea is a caffeine and guilt-free treat for all the senses. Each compostable tea bag contains ethically and sustainably sourced, vegan-friendly ingredients. A key ingredient, ginger, is sourced in warm and wet areas of India, where the farmers we work with will harvest the root when the beautiful flowers of the ginger plant flourish. The root is then dried and tested for essential oil content by our team of experts to ensure our blends are of the highest quality. Once blended, each tea bag is protected by our FSC® certified paper recyclable sachet that retains the quality and flavour until you are ready to enjoy.

Soil Association Organic - Non-UK Agriculture EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non-EU Agriculture Fair for life - fair trade - 59% Fair trade ingredients certified according to the fair for life standard-ginger, rooibos, hibiscus, sweet cinnamon, lemon balm. FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323

Pack size: 38G

Ingredients

Ginger Root (23%), Rooibos Leaf (18%), Orange Peel (17%), Star Anise Fruit (7%), Hibiscus, Sweet Cinnamon Bark (6%), Lemon Balm Leaf, Roasted Chicory Root, Orange Essential Oil Flavour (5%), Clove Bud, Cinnamon Essential Oil Flavour (3%), Black Peppercorn

Net Contents

20 x 38g ℮ Herbal Tea Sachets

Preparation and Usage