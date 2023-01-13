We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 2 Chocolate Fudge Cupcakes

Write a review
Tesco 2 Chocolate Fudge Cupcakes
£1.40
£0.70/each

One cupcake (53g)

Energy
979kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

high

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
22.6g

high

25%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1848kJ / 441kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate sauce, topped with chocolate fudge flavour frosting and a chocolate decoration.
  • Chocolate sauce centre

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Fudge Flavour Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Maize Starch.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne cupcake (53g)
Energy1848kJ / 441kcal979kJ / 234kcal
Fat21.8g11.6g
Saturates6.8g3.6g
Carbohydrate56.3g29.8g
Sugars42.7g22.6g
Fibre1.8g1.0g
Protein4.1g2.2g
Salt0.13g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

5 stars

these are soooo good!!

5 stars

these are soooo good!!

DELICIOUS.

5 stars

OMG THEY ARE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS. I CAN'T SAVE ONE FOR LATER THEY ARE TO IRRESISTIBLE I HAVE TO HAVE BOTH LOL.

5 stars

very nice, my grandson loves these

5 stars

very nice, my grandson loves these

