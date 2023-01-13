Tesco 2 Chocolate Fudge Cupcakes

these are soooo good!!
DELICIOUS.
OMG THEY ARE ABSOLUTELY GORGEOUS. I CAN'T SAVE ONE FOR LATER THEY ARE TO IRRESISTIBLE I HAVE TO HAVE BOTH LOL.
very nice, my grandson loves these
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1848kJ / 441kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Fudge Flavour Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Maize Starch.
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (53g)
|Energy
|1848kJ / 441kcal
|979kJ / 234kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|56.3g
|29.8g
|Sugars
|42.7g
|22.6g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.0g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.2g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Average of 5 stars
