Tesco Tomato & Basil Flavoured Pulse Mix 25G
Each pack
- Energy
- 520kJ
-
- 125kcal
- 6%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.2g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
high
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 499kcal
Product Description
- A mix of roasted broad beans with a tomato and basil seasoning with peppered peanuts, cashews and almonds.
- Tomato & Basil flavoured fava beans with peppered cashews, peanuts and almonds
- PULSE BITES
- Pack size: 25G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Broad Beans, Peanut, Cashew Nut, Almond, Chicory Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Basil, Garlic Powder, Blueberry, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Maize Starch, Pepper Extract, Parsley, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds. Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
25g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (25g)
|Energy
|2079kJ / 499kcal
|520kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|28.9g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|9.8g
|2.5g
|Protein
|26.7g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.