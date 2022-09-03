We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Tomato & Basil Flavoured Pulse Mix 25G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Tomato & Basil Flavoured Pulse Mix 25G
£0.60
£2.40/100g

Each pack

Energy
520kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2079kJ / 499kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of roasted broad beans with a tomato and basil seasoning with peppered peanuts, cashews and almonds.
  • Tomato & Basil flavoured fava beans with peppered cashews, peanuts and almonds
  • PULSE BITES
  • Pack size: 25G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Broad Beans, Peanut, Cashew Nut, Almond, Chicory Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, Salt, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Rice Flour, White Pepper, Sugar, Chilli Powder, Basil, Garlic Powder, Blueberry, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Maize Starch, Pepper Extract, Parsley, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds. Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

25g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (25g)
Energy2079kJ / 499kcal520kJ / 125kcal
Fat28.9g7.2g
Saturates3.7g0.9g
Carbohydrate28.1g7.0g
Sugars2.5g0.6g
Fibre9.8g2.5g
Protein26.7g6.7g
Salt0.45g0.11g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts..

View all Carrots & Root Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here