Atlantic Pale Ale 4X500ml
Product Description
- Atlantic Pale Ale.
- Brewed using 100% green electricity. For more on our sustainability focus, go to: sharpsbrewery.co.uk/sustainability
- Bronze Award Winner, Class 2, International Small Pack Ale Competition at the International Brewing Awards 2021
- The Atlantic Ocean, dynamic and constantly moving, posesses an energy which has shaped and inspired the way that we brew. The Atlantic coastline is deeply important to us and we are proud to support the Blue Flag awards which help to keep beaches and bathing waters clean and safe for all to enjoy (www.blueflag.global)
- Atlantic showcases the citrus aromas and flavours of American hops without the intense bitterness sometimes associated with New World pale ales.
- Aroma: tropical fruit hop, honey malt, a touch of candy floss.
- Taste: delicate sweetness, fruity, balanced.
- Finish: clean, hoppy linger.
- Sharp's and Atlantic are registered trade marks of Sharp's Brewery Ltd.
- Graphic Packaging International, Inc.
- Pack and/or machine protected by patent and/or other intellectual property rights in the UK, Ireland and Western Europe
- Marksman®
- Tropical & Refreshing
- The International Brewing Awards 2021
- Pack size: 2000ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Natural Hop Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Wheat.
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best stored in a cool place.For best before end: See base of can through cut out.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve: best served Chilled.
- Food Pairing: works brilliantly with battered fish or mild cheese. Great as an aperitif.
Recycling info
Can. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Name and address
- Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
- Rock,
- Cornwall,
- PL27 6NU,
- UK.
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
Return to
- Sharp's Brewery Ltd.,
- Rock,
- Cornwall,
- PL27 6NU,
- UK.
- UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
- EU Food Business Operator:
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1 Unit Centre,
- Maynooth Business Campus
- Straffan Road,
- Republic of Ireland.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
4 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|171kJ/41kcal
