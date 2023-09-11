We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Honey & Sriracha Flavour Hand Cooked Crisps 150G

Tesco Finest Honey & Sriracha Flavour Hand Cooked Crisps 150G

3(9)
Write a review

£1.35

£0.90/100g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
517kJ
124kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.7g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.4g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.11g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ / 495kcal

Honey Sriracha flavour potato crisps.
Our experts work closely with local farmers to select the variety of British potato that gives just the right crunch. Each potato is carefully sliced and fried in small batches under the watchful eye of specially trained fryers. They stir each batch gently, select the best crisps, then tumble them carefully in seasoning for a perfectly even coating.Hand cooked crisps
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Sea Salt, Spirit Vinegar Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Onion Powder, Chilli, Flavouring, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Red Pepper, Coriander Seed, Cumin Powder, Lemon Juice Powder, Lime Juice Powder, Paprika Extract, Potassium Chloride.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

View all Sharing Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here