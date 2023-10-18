We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Grenade Cookie Dough Protein Bar 60G

Grenade Cookie Dough Protein Bar 60G

£2.70

£4.50/100g

Cookie Dough Flavour Protein Bar with Chocolate Chips in Milk Chocolate with SweetenersInformed SportWe test, you trustBanned substance tested every batch
Contains polyols: excessive consumption may cause laxative effect.
High ProteinLow Sugar21g Protein Per Bar1.5g Sugar Per Bar
Pack size: 60G
High ProteinLow Sugar

Ingredients

Protein Blend (Calcium Caseinate (Milk), Whey Protein (Milk), Milk Protein), Milk Chocolate with Sweetener (20%) (Sweetener: Maltitol; Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Natural Flavouring), Bovine Collagen Hydrolysate, Sweeteners: Maltitol, Sucralose, Chocolate Chips with Sweetener (5.8%) (Cocoa Mass, Sweetener: Maltitol; Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin; Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Flavouring), Soy Protein, Soy Oil, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Potassium Chloride, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin

Allergy Information

May also contain traces of Gluten, Egg, Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

