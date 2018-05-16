Tesco Belgian Bun

per bun
- Energy
- 2137kJ
-
- 507kcal
- 25%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 6.0g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 48.2g
- 54%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.77g
- 13%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1463kJ / 347kcal
Product Description
- Soft bun with sultanas, lemon curd filling, fondant icing and a glacé cherry.
- A buttery sweet bun swirled with lemon curd and sultanas. Our sweet Belgian Bun is made with dough enriched with butter and egg, swirled with a smooth lemon curd filling and juicy sultanas. Hand finished with a soft fondant icing and a glacé cherry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Sultanas (10%), Vegetable Oils [Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Water, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Yeast, Dried Egg, Cherry, Wheat Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Cane Sugar, Fructose-Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Lemon Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Gelling Agent (Agar), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Whey Powder (Milk), Colours (Plant Carotenes, Lutein, Curcumin), Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Carrot Concentrate, Aronia Concentrate, Vitamin A.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bun (146g)
|Energy
|1463kJ / 347kcal
|2137kJ / 507kcal
|Fat
|8.6g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|6.0g
|Carbohydrate
|61.2g
|89.4g
|Sugars
|33.0g
|48.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.8g
|Protein
|5.6g
|8.2g
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.77g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
