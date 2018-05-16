New
Nescafe Dolce Gusto Caffe Americano 30 Capsules 240G
Product Description
- Roast and ground coffee.
- More information on:
- www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
- www.dolce-gusto.ie
- Transform your mornings with NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Americano, a 100% Arabica coffee with an intensity of 4 out of 11. This long cup (at 230ml) is an elegant coffee with fruity and floral notes, and a fine crema. Savour the nuanced notes of lychee and rose, in this lightly roasted body, mug-sized coffee.
- The box contains 30 pods designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® pod coffee machines for you to prepare 30 mugs of Americano.
- World-Class Premium Coffee Origins
- Our talented coffee creators have blended South American coffee beans from Columbia and Brazil, and lightly roasted them to create NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Americano's delicate flavour.
- Professional Quality Coffee System
- Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
- Aroma Freshness Protection
- With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
- Over 50 Coffee Creations
- With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 50 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere
- NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Americano
- Transform your mornings!
- A 100% Arabica coffee
- Intensity of 4 out of 11 in a long mug (230ml)
- Elegant coffee with fruity and floral notes, a lightly roasted body and a fine crema
- Pack size: 240G
Information
Storage
Store in a clean, cool and dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Easy to Prepare
- Simply slide your Americano pod into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your coffee will be ready right away.
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- (UK) 0800 707 60 66
- IRE 00800 63785385
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestle Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
- Dublin,
Net Contents
30 x 8g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.