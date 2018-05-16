Squeaky Bean Chargrilled Mini Piri Piri Fillets 120G

Product Description
- Ready to Eat Chargrilled Chicken Style Mini Fillets Made from Wheat and Pea Protein Marinated with Piri Piri Seasoning.
- Have You Tried?
- SQUEAKY BEAN Kick of Tikka Chicken Style Pieces
- We're SQUEAKY BEAN®, your new sidekick in the kitchen. We make the kind of food you can happily crave.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Ready to Eat
- High Protein
- Low Saturated Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Vegetable Protein (17%) (Wheat, Pea), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, in varying proportions), Piri Piri Seasoning (7%) (Garlic Powder, Ground Paprika, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder (Lemon Juice Concentrate, Maltodextrin), Cornflour, Red Bell Peppers, Salt, Onion Powder, Chilli Flakes, Rubbed Oregano, Cracked Black Pepper, Cayenne, Sunflower Oil), Wheat Gluten, Potato Protein, Pea Protein, Citrus Fibre, Preservatives: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate, Flavourings, Gelling Agent: Agar, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Dextrose, Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. Not suitable for home freezing. For Use by Date See Front of Pack.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: We've made these mini fillets ready to eat so you can use them just like the chicken you used to buy.
If you want to fry or microwave, remove from tray first.
Remove from tray. Heat on full power for 30 secs 800W. All microwaves vary. Guide only.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced for:
- SQUEAKY BEAN®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
120g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|895kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|Of which Saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrates
|9.8g
|Of which Sugars
|3.4g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|Protein
|23g
|Salt
|1.09g
