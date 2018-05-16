This Isn't Chicken Thai Green Curry 380G

Of an average adult's Reference intake, each (380g) meal contains:
- Energy
- 1501kJ
-
- 357kcal
- 18%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 8.0g
- 11%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.9g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.4g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.5g
- 25%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based chicken style pieces made from soya & pea protein in a coconut and lemongrass sauce with white rice, green beans, aubergine & black onion seeds.
- Oven or Microwave
- 100% Plant-Based
- 19g Protein
- In a Coconut & Lemongrass Sauce with Aubergine, Green Beans & Rice
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Rice (46%) (Water, Rice), This™ Isn't Chicken Pieces (13%) (Water, Soya Protein Concentrate (29%), Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Pea Protein Isolate (2%), Potato Starch, Salt, Pea Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Maltodextrin, Stabiliser: Calcium Sulphate, Iron, Vitamin B12), Water, Coconut Milk (Coconut Milk, Water), Cannellini Beans (6%), Green Beans (3.5%), Aubergines (2.5%), Red Onions, Red Chillies, Ginger Purée, Lemongrass, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Salt, Basil, Ground Spices (Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Turmeric), Lime Leaves, Rapeseed Oil, Black Onion Seeds (0.1%), Thickener (Guar Gum), Galangal, Acid (Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid), Jalapeño Chilli Extract, Garlic Extract
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 4 mins (900W).
Remove sleeve. Pierce film lid. Heat on full power. Stir before serving.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, microwave.
Important: all appliances vary these are guidelines only. Make sure This™ is piping hot before eating.
Careful when handling hot packaging.
Oven cook
Instructions: Pre-heat oven to 190°C/ Fan 170°C. Remove sleeve. Pierce film lid. Place on baking tray for 20 mins.
Stir before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co
- or write to us:
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London,
- W6 0LE.
- this.co
Net Contents
380g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|395
|Energy kcal
|94
|Fat
|2.1g
|(of which Saturates)
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|(of which Sugars)
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|Protein
|5.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
