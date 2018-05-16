Linda McCartney's 2 Vegetarian Chicken & Mushroom Pies 380g

Product Description
- Vegetarian Pie Made from a Shortcrust Pastry Base, Filled with Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein in a Creamy Sauce with Mushrooms; Topped with a Puff Pastry Lid.
- Proudly Supporting Meat Free Monday
- We care about the environment which is why we take extra care when sourcing our packaging.
- We always use the least packaging possible. This carton is sourced and made from sustainable forests.
- In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company.
- Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started.
- Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home.
- The McCartney Family
- Meat Free Pioneer Since 1991
- Kindness starts here
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 380G
Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Stock (Water, Salt, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Dried Onion, Dried Carrot, Sunflower Oil, Lovage), Rehydrated Textured Soya and Wheat Protein (Water, Soya Protein, Wheat Gluten, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Soya Bean Oil), Mushroom (12%), Palm Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers: Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Thyme, Wheat Flour, Parsley, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Carbonates
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in capitals.
For best before end see side of pack. Keep frozen -18°C or below. Do not refreeze.
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for 1 vegetarian pie. For best results, always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; Timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging, but leave in foil tray.
Preheat oven to 200°C / Gas Mark 6. Leave the pie in its foil and brush top with egg or milk or a dairy free milk alternative. Place onto a preheated baking tray and cook in the centre of the oven for 40 minutes (30 minutes for fan ovens).
Pack Contains 2 Servings
Carton. Recycle Foil. Recycle
380g ℮
|Typical Values
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per 100g
|(oven cooked as per instructions) per vegetarian pie
|Energy kJ
|1087
|1941
|Energy kcal
|260
|465
|Fat
|14.3g
|25.5g
|(of which saturates)
|7.6g
|13.6g
|Carbohydrate
|23.9g
|42.7g
|(of which sugars)
|1.4g
|2.5g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|4.3g
|Protein
|7.8g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.61g
|1.09g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
