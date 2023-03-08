We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Organix Kids Cheese & Onion Llama Puffs 4X12g

4.9(28)Write a review
Organix Kids Cheese & Onion Llama Puffs 4X12g
£2.50
£52.08/kg

Product Description

  • Baked wholegrain wheat and corn snack coated with cheese and onion
  • Organix Kids Llama Puffs are packed full of flavour and packed full of fun! Made from wholegrain wheat & corn with a taste sensation your kids will love! Under 100kcal and with nothing artificial. Perfect for lunchboxes.
  • Were here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
  • EU Organic - CZ-BIO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture.
  • Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
  • I'm organic
  • Perfect for Lunchboxes
  • No junk promise
  • Nothing artificial
  • Under 100Kcal Per Bag
  • Deliciously tasty, utterly organic fun-filled snacks for kids!
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Made with wholegrain wheat & corn
  • Pack size: 48G
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat Flour 54.0%, Corn 22.0%, Sunflower Oil 12.0%, Cheese Powder(Milk) [Mature Cheddar Cheese(Milk) 50%, Skimmed Milk Powder 50%] 9.1%, Onion Powder 2.4%, Yeast Extract 0.3%, Garlic Powder 0.2%, Total 100%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk, as this is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredient highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Warnings

  • Safety Advice: Suitable for 3 years+.

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • Visit us at: www.organix.com
  • We're here to help: 0800 39 35 11 or 1800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 12g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer bag
Energy1863kJ224kJ
-444kcal53kcal
Fat15g1.8g
of which saturates2.7g0.3g
Carbohydrate61g7.4g
of which sugars3.3g<0.5g
Fibre6.6g0.8g
Protein12g1.4g
Sodium0.11g0.01g
Salt0.29g0.03g
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View all Baby & Toddler Snacks

28 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Cheesy!

5 stars

Lovely delicate cheesy flavour and nice crunch. The kids like them!

Fab!

5 stars

Fabulous healthy snack for the little ones. They loved the flavour and the shapes!

Healthier substitution for crisps

5 stars

These puffs contain so much less salt than any cheese & onion crisps (my toddler loves those) so I find it a perfect substitution.

Perfect for on the go as it comes with 4 packs