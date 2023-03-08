Organix Kids Cheese & Onion Llama Puffs 4X12g

Baked wholegrain wheat and corn snack coated with cheese and onion
Organix Kids Llama Puffs are packed full of flavour and packed full of fun! Made from wholegrain wheat & corn with a taste sensation your kids will love! Under 100kcal and with nothing artificial. Perfect for lunchboxes.
Were here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
EU Organic - CZ-BIO-001, EU/non-EU Agriculture.
Organix & No Junk Promise are Registered Trade Marks of Organix Brands Ltd.
I'm organic
Perfect for Lunchboxes
No junk promise
Nothing artificial
Under 100Kcal Per Bag
Deliciously tasty, utterly organic fun-filled snacks for kids!
