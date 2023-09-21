We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tofoo Co. Organic Silken Tofu 250G

The Tofoo Co. Organic Silken Tofu 250G

5(1)
Write a review

£1.95

£7.80/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 100g serving (as sold) provides:
Energy
176kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.7g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 176kJ

Organic handmade silken tofu, smooth & creamy - perfect sweet or savoury.Organic handmade silken tofu, smooth & creamy - perfect sweet or savoury.
This tofu is So Smooth it should really come with its own saxophone and a rhythm section.
Organic silky smooth tofu. So smooth it should really come with it's own saxophone and a rhythm section. Delicious in desserts or stupendous in soups!
Soil Association Organic - UK/Non UK AgricultureEU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture
OrganicTofu with TasteOur bean guaranteeSustainableGM freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Soy Milk* (95%) (Water, Soya Beans*), Water, Nigari, *Denotes organic ingredients

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 2 servings

Net Contents

250g

Preparation and Usage

How To Do Silken TofooDrain and enjoy. Sweet or savoury, Silken Tofoo is ready for anything. Blitz, blend, stir fry or scramble - the only limit is your imagination!

Additives

Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

