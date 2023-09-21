The Tofoo Co. Organic Silken Tofu 250G

Organic handmade silken tofu, smooth & creamy - perfect sweet or savoury. Organic handmade silken tofu, smooth & creamy - perfect sweet or savoury.

This tofu is So Smooth it should really come with its own saxophone and a rhythm section.

Organic silky smooth tofu. So smooth it should really come with it's own saxophone and a rhythm section. Delicious in desserts or stupendous in soups!

Soil Association Organic - UK/Non UK Agriculture EU Organic - GB-ORG-05, EU/Non EU Agriculture

Organic Tofu with Taste Our bean guarantee Sustainable GM free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

Soy Milk* (95%) (Water, Soya Beans*), Water, Nigari, *Denotes organic ingredients

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 2 servings

Net Contents

250g

Preparation and Usage

How To Do Silken Tofoo Drain and enjoy. Sweet or savoury, Silken Tofoo is ready for anything. Blitz, blend, stir fry or scramble - the only limit is your imagination!

Additives