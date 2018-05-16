New
St Pierre 4 Brioche Bagels 4
Product Description
- 4 Pre-Sliced Brioche Bagels
- Rich, soft and delicious pre-sliced gourmet brioche bagels.
- Take your tastebuds on a trip to New York with golden, soft and lightly sweet pre-sliced brioche bagels.
- Perfect for adding a gourmet twist to beef, veggie and vegan burgers, as well as as breakfast and lunchtime favourites like egg sandwiches and BLTs.
- At St Pierre, we bake our soft, slightly sweet, buttery tasting light brioche using six centuries of French know-how (or savoir-faire) and a belief that every day should be "magnifique"!
- Our brioche is a mouth-watering treat that will raise all your favourite dishes to new heights.
- St Pierre is a registered trademark of St Pierre Groupe Ltd.
- Rich & soft with a beautifully buttery taste
- Make Everyday Magnifique
- The Queen's Awards for Enterprise: International Trade 2019
- Awarded to Carrs Foods International
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Egg, Water, Heat Treated Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (Milk), Yeast, Salt, Dried Milk, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Malted Rye Flour, Milk Proteins, Deactivated Yeast, Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Sesame Seeds. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Produce of
Made in France
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Produced for:
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
Return to
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
- UK.
- Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
- Unit 3B Dysart House,
- Plato Business Park,
- Damastown,
- Dublin 15,
Net Contents
4 x Brioche Bagels
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each bagel (75g) contains
|% RI* per bagel
|Energy
|1386kJ
|1038kJ
|-
|329kcal
|247kcal
|12%
|Fat
|9.4g
|7.1g
|10%
|of which saturates
|2.7g
|2.0g
|10%
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|38g
|of which sugars
|12g
|9.0g
|10%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|1.9g
|Protein
|8.9g
|6.7g
|Salt
|1.4g
|1.1g
|18%
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
