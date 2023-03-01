Tesco Fruit Splash No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink 250Ml
Each bottle
- Energy
- 52kJ
-
- 12kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.4g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
low
low
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 21kJ / 5kcal
Product Description
- No added sugar✝ apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C.
- SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with bold blackcurrant and awesome apple flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate).
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Each bottle (250ml)
|Energy
|21kJ / 5kcal
|52kJ / 12kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.02g
|Vitamin C
|6mg
|15mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.
