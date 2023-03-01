We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Fruit Splash No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink 250Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Fruit Splash No Added Sugar Apple & Blackcurrant Juice Drink 250Ml
£0.40
£0.16/100ml

Each bottle

Energy
52kJ
12kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 21kJ / 5kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar✝ apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners and added Vitamin C.
  • SERIOUSLY SLURPABLE Bursting with bold blackcurrant and awesome apple flavour From marvellous milkshakes to fantastic fruit juices, there’s a whole world of delightful drinks for you to explore. We’ve worked extra hard to make sure they’re all super, super tasty and really refreshing. (Psst – you won’t find any artificial colours or flavours here.)
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (8%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (2%), Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Vitamin C, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 1 days.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach bottle (250ml)
Energy21kJ / 5kcal52kJ / 12kcal
Fat<0.1g<0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate1.0g2.4g
Sugars1.0g2.4g
Fibre<0.1g<0.1g
Protein<0.1g<0.1g
Salt<0.01g0.02g
Vitamin C6mg15mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Due to size and shape may present a choking hazard for small children, always supervise when eating.

View all Lunchbox Juice Drinks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here