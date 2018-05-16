New
Nissin Bog Soba Wok Style Cup Noodles Teriyaki 113G
Product Description
- Instant Wheat Noodles with Teriyaki Seasoning Sauce.
- Licensed by: Nissin Foods Holdings Co., Ltd. Japan
- Ready in 3min.
- Pack size: 113G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles 75, 5% [Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Triphosphates), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)], Seasoning Sauce 19, 5% [Soy Sauce (Water, Soybean, Salt, Wheat), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Hydrolysed Maize Protein, Spices, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Meat Powder, Modified Starch, Flavourings (contain Celery)], Cabbage, Carrot, Shiitake Mushroom, Spring Onion
Allergy Information
- May also contain traces of Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Mustard and Sesame.
Storage
Best before end: see base.
Produce of
Produced in Hungary
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation:
- 1 Remove the cap, lid and sachet. Fill cup with boiling water until the inner line.
- 2 Close cap and let stand for 3 minutes.
- 3 Carefully, drain the water through the openings on the cap. Attention: Please also note the drawing on the aluminium lid.
- 4 Add the content of sachet and stir well. Ready!
- After preparation: 230g
Recycling info
Cap. Recyclable Lid. Recyclable Pot. Recyclable
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Nissin Foods Kft.,
- Momofuku u. 4,
- HU-600 Kecskemét.
Distributor address
- Premier Foods Group.
- Chadha Oriental Foods,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Herts,
Return to
- Premier Foods Group.
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
- Chadha Oriental Foods,
- Grace House,
- Bessemer Road,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- Herts,
- England,
- AL7 1HW.
- Consumer relations: www.nissin-foods.eu
Net Contents
113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g prepared product:
|Energy
|842kJ/201kcal
|Fat
|8,0g
|of which saturates
|3,7g
|Carbohydrate
|25,8g
|of which sugars
|3,9g
|Protein
|5,3g
|Salt
|1,5g
