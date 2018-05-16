Piccolo Organic Cocoa Hoops Kids 300G

Per 30g
-
Product Description
- Gluten free cocoa cereal hoops.
- We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families.
- Multigrain Hoops for Little Monsters on the Loose!
- These hoops are cocoa crazy! Nutritious & packed with real cocoa (that's the main ingredient in chocolate), they're so tasty you'd never believe you can eat them for brekkie. Grab a bowl & gobble them up monster style.
- EU Organic - IT-BIO-014, EU/Non EU Agriculture
- Organic Farmers & Growers - Non-UK Agriculture
- Always Organic
- Eat well only 106 kcal per 30g bowl
- Gluten free
- Great for brekkie
- Breakfast Hero
- Nutritionist Approved
- Multigrain Goodness
- Nothing Scary Inside!
- No nasties
- Nothing artificial
- No added sugar
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Corn Flour* (33, 5%), Rice Flour* (28, 4%), Gluten Free Oat Flour* (23, 4%), Concentrated Apple Juice* (7%), Corn Bran* (3, 1%), Cocoa Powder * (4, 5%), Natural Flavouring of Cocoa, *Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain: traces of Milk, Hazelnuts and Almonds. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and away from light. Best before: see top of box.
Produce of
Manufactured in the EU
Number of uses
This pack contains around 10 servings
Recycling info
Box. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Piccolo Foods Europe SRL,
- Via Vittorio Veneto 65,
- 33100 Udine,
- Italy.
Importer address
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
Return to
- Piccolo Foods Ltd,
- 582 Honeypot Lane,
- Stanmore,
- HA7 1JS,
- England.
- WWW.MYLITTLEPICCOLO.COM
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 30g serving
|Energy
|1643kJ/352kcal
|493kJ/106kcal
|Fat
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|78g
|23g
|Of which sugars**
|5.1g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|9.0g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.01g
|<0.01g
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|This pack contains around 10 servings
