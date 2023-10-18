Airwick Air Freshener Plug In Triple Refill Sweet Pea 19ml

AIR WICK Essential Oils Electrical Plug Diffuser Pink Sweet Pea. Contains linalyl acetate, linalool, geranyl acetate, citronellol, limonene. Causes skin irritation. May cause an allergic skin reaction. Causes serious eye irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting If medical advice is needed, have effects. product container or label at hand. Keep out of reach of children. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a ash with plenty of soap POISON CENTRE or doctor. IF ON SKIN: W and water. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If skin irritation or rash occurs: Get medical attention. If eye irritation persists: Get medical attention. opine, citronellal, 2,4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene Contains heliotr carboxaldehyde, 3-(4,4-dimethylcyclohex-1-en-1-yl)propanal. May produce an allergic reaction.RB UK - PO Box 4044, Slough, SL1 0NS. Tel: 0800 376 8181RB IE - Citywest Business Campus, Dublin 24. Tel: 01 661 7418

Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 300 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.

