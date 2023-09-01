Pantene Classic Clean Shampoo 400Ml

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

4.4(3238)
£2.75

£0.69/100ml

PANTENE PRO-V CLASSIC CLEAN SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Gently cleanses, while fueling hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to help protect your hair, leaving it beautifully healthy looking. This Pantene Classic Clean Shampoo: • Provides balanced nourishment for normal to mixed hair. • Brings out healthy-looking shine. • Leaves hair free-flowing and easy to manage.
Pantene Classic Clean shampoo gently cleanses, provides balanced nourishment and brings out healthy-looking shineSUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-outLeaves hair free-flowing and easy to manageHAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for normal and mixed hair0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes)Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Chloride, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Stearyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Cetyl Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine

400ml ℮

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Classic Clean conditioner and treatments.

