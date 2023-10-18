EPITACT BUNION CORRECTOR (M) Instruction for use available on : www.epitact.co.uk

Flexible Bunion Corrector / Day Use Indications: Wearing the Epitact® flexible bunion corrector helps to correct the deformation and limits the development of the bunion. Features: Thanks to its patented design with Epitheliumflex® technology, the ultra-thin and lightweight corrector is able to fit comfortably in any shoe. Lifespan: Reusable for several months (machine washable). Immediate Correction* *Immediate Correction Inside Your Shoe. The patented Epitheliumflex® tendon makes it possible to straighten the great toe (the level of the correction is adjustable). It relieves pain by absorbing pressures. The ultra-thin metatarsal strap and the Epithelium™ gel pad allow the limitation of crushing and wid ning of the forefoot. How it Works? Epitheliumflex® Silicone Tendon Epithelium™ Gel Pad Metatarsal Strap

Composition: 58% silicone, 42% polyamide/elastane fabric.

Corrects deviation & relieves pain Immediate correction inside the shoe Developed & Recommended by Podiatrists Epitact Innovation - Premium Comfort Design Quality Machine Washable & Reusable Can be worn in any shoe Long lifespan Product of Millet innovation research

Preparation and Usage