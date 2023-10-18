We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Epitact Bunion Corrector (M)

Epitact Bunion Corrector (M)

£25.00

£25.00/each

Double Clubcard Points on Selected Healthcare Products. Clubcard / App required, offer is valid for delivery from 15/11/23 until 05/12/23 Subject to availability.

EPITACT BUNION CORRECTOR (M) Instruction for use available on : www.epitact.co.uk
Flexible Bunion Corrector / Day UseIndications: Wearing the Epitact® flexible bunion corrector helps to correct the deformation and limits the development of the bunion.Features: Thanks to its patented design with Epitheliumflex® technology, the ultra-thin and lightweight corrector is able to fit comfortably in any shoe.Lifespan: Reusable for several months (machine washable).Immediate Correction**Immediate Correction Inside Your Shoe.The patented Epitheliumflex® tendon makes it possible to straighten the great toe (the level of the correction is adjustable). It relieves pain by absorbing pressures.The ultra-thin metatarsal strap and the Epithelium™ gel pad allow the limitation of crushing and wid ning of the forefoot.How it Works?Epitheliumflex® Silicone TendonEpithelium™ Gel PadMetatarsal Strap
Composition: 58% silicone, 42% polyamide/elastane fabric.
Corrects deviation & relieves painImmediate correction inside the shoeDeveloped & Recommended by PodiatristsEpitact Innovation - Premium Comfort Design QualityMachine Washable & ReusableCan be worn in any shoeLong lifespanProduct of Millet innovation research

Preparation and Usage

Choose Your SizeMeasure the circumference of the foot to the rear of the bunion or select your shoe size. If you are unsure between two sizes, choose the smaller one. Sold by the unit. Can be worn on either left or right foot.UK: S 20≤, ≤21,5cm: 4 - 5.5; M 21,5<, ≤23cm: 6 - 8; L 23<, ≤24,5cm: 8.5 - 11EU: S 20≤, ≤21,5cm: 36 - 38; M 21,5<, ≤23cm: 39 - 41; L 23<, ≤24,5cm: 42 - 45

