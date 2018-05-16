New
Tesco Finest Lemon & White Chocolate Gift Cake
1/4 of cake
- Energy
- 1813kJ
-
- 433kcal
- 22%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 21.1g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 13.9g
- 70%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 43.1g
- 48%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.26g
- 4%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1992kJ / 476kcal
Product Description
- Madeira sponge cake filled with lemon sauce and covered with a white chocolate buttercream, topped with white chocolate buttercream, lemon sauce and meringue decorations.
- Soft Madeira sponge cake with a tangy lemon sauce and covered with white chocolate buttercream. Hand finished with a sprinkling of crunchy meringue pieces and drizzled lemon sauce for the perfect indulgent treat.
- Filled with a deliciously tangy lemon sauce & coated in rich white chocolate buttercream
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], White Chocolate (9%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Thickener (Hydroxy Propyl Distarch Phosphate), Maize Starch, Lemon Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Shea Fat, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sunflower Lecithins), Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Dried Egg White, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Flavourings, Colour (Algal Carotenes).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep upright. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Base. Recycle Collar. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of cake (91g)
|Energy
|1992kJ / 476kcal
|1813kJ / 433kcal
|Fat
|23.2g
|21.1g
|Saturates
|15.3g
|13.9g
|Carbohydrate
|63.3g
|57.6g
|Sugars
|47.4g
|43.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
