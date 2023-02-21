Cobra Premium Lager 4X330ml
Product Description
- Premium lager beer.
- For further information visit www.cobrabeer.com.
- Cobra Foundation - Founded in 2005
- Providing support for communities in South Asia
- Reg Charity No.1111109
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C084464, www.fsc.org
- ® Cobra is a registered trade mark of Cobra Beer Partnership Limited, registered variably in the UK and other countries.
- Brewed smooth for all food
- Awarded Medals Monde Selection - Gold Winner 2021
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Maize, Wheat, Sugar, Hops, Natural Hop Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Wheat
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool place. Best before: see label on side of case.
Produce of
Brewed and packaged in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Served chilled.
Warnings
- NOT FOR UNDERAGE
Recycling info
Can. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- Brewed and packaged for:
- Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
Return to
- Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
- 137 High Street,
- Burton-on-Trent,
- DE14 1JZ,
- UK.
- UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
- EU Food Business Operator:
- MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
- Block J1 Unit Centre,
- Maynooth Business Campus,
- Straffan Road,
- Republic of Ireland.
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|162kJ/39kcal
Safety information
NOT FOR UNDERAGE
