Clubcard Price

Cobra Premium Lager 4X330ml

Cobra Premium Lager 4X330ml
£5.00
£3.79/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium lager beer.
  • For further information visit www.cobrabeer.com.
  • Cobra Foundation - Founded in 2005
  • Providing support for communities in South Asia
  • Reg Charity No.1111109
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C084464, www.fsc.org
  • ® Cobra is a registered trade mark of Cobra Beer Partnership Limited, registered variably in the UK and other countries.
  • Brewed smooth for all food
  • Awarded Medals Monde Selection - Gold Winner 2021
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 1320ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Maize, Wheat, Sugar, Hops, Natural Hop Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Wheat

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool place. Best before: see label on side of case.

Produce of

Brewed and packaged in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Served chilled.

Warnings

  • NOT FOR UNDERAGE

Recycling info

Can. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Brewed and packaged for:
  • Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cobra Beer Partnership Ltd.,
  • 137 High Street,
  • Burton-on-Trent,
  • DE14 1JZ,
  • UK.
  • UK Consumer helpline: 03457 112244 (local rate).
  • EU Food Business Operator:
  • MCBC (Ireland) DAC,
  • Block J1 Unit Centre,
  • Maynooth Business Campus,
  • Straffan Road,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy162kJ/39kcal

Safety information

NOT FOR UNDERAGE

