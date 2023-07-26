Zoflora Spray Mountain Air Disinfectant 800Ml

ZOFLORA SPRAY MOUNTAIN AIR D/FECTANT 800ML For tips, help & advice, visit zoflora.co.uk

For homes with pets. Specially developed to be better tolerated by your pet's more delicate sense of smell. An outdoorsy blend of crisp ozonic and citrus notes. For Effective Disinfection: Surfaces should be free from heavy soiling before use. Allow Zoflora Multi-Purpose Disinfectant Cleaner to remain in contact with surfaces for 5 minutes to kill 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. Kills 99.9% Viruses* & Bacteria Including Covid-19 Virus 3 in 1 Action: Kills 99.9% of Viruses & Bacteria: Viruses*: Coronaviruses (Inc. the Covid-19 virus) Bacteria: E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella. Eliminates Odours: Effective against common household smells including bins, pet odours etc. 24 Hour Fragrance: Developed by perfumers for a beautifully fragrant home.

Zoflora is a registered trademark and is not made for anyone else

24 Hour Fragrance Mountain Air Designed for Homes with Pets Eliminates Pet Odours & Messes Suitable for Use in Homes with Pets

Pack size: 800ML

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage