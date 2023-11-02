Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo 400Ml

PANTENE PRO-V SMOOTH & SLEEK SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA: Fuels hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to strengthen* it from the inside-out. Provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or dryness. This Pantene Smooth & Sleek shampoo: • Fights roughness and controls frizz. • Leaves your hair beautifully silky smooth. • Leaves hair looking perfectly moisturized * strength against styling damage

Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or dryness SUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-out Fights roughness, controls frizz, leaves your hair looking perfectly moisturized HAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for frizzy, unruly hair GOOD FOR YOU AND THE PLANET: 0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes) Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage