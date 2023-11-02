We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo 400Ml

PANTENE PRO-V SMOOTH & SLEEK SHAMPOO WITH PRO-V NUTRIENT BLEND FORMULA:Fuels hair with active Pro-V Nutrients to strengthen* it from the inside-out. Provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or dryness.This Pantene Smooth & Sleek shampoo:• Fights roughness and controls frizz.• Leaves your hair beautifully silky smooth.• Leaves hair looking perfectly moisturized* strength against styling damage
Pantene Smooth & Sleek Shampoo provides silky smoothness & frizz control for hair prone to frizz or drynessSUPERIOR SHAMPOO FORMULA: fueling hair with active Pro-V nutrients to strengthen hair from the inside-outFights roughness, controls frizz, leaves your hair looking perfectly moisturizedHAIR TYPE: this Pantene shampoo is for frizzy, unruly hairGOOD FOR YOU AND THE PLANET: 0% silicones, 0% mineral oils, 0% colorants and recyclable bottle made with 100% recycled plastic (excluding the cap & dyes)Pantene hair product tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Parfum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Trihydroxystearin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Smooth & Sleek conditioner and treatments.

