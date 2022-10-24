We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Graze Bbq Crunch 28G

4.7(129)Write a review
date 2022-10-24
£1.00
£3.58/100g

Per portion (28g):

Energy
524kJ
125kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1873 kJ

Product Description

  • Smoky barbecue-flavour peas, salted corn with chilli seasoning and crunchy corn chips
  • What if better snacking started here?
  • Fancy a free graze box?
  • For new online graze customers only. A valid payment card is needed for verification but your first 4-snack box is free. Full price subscription starts automatically after your free box, unless it's cancelled online before the relevant cut-off times. Find full details, including price info, at graze.com/terms.
  • Discover exciting snacks, delivered to your door
  • Try a free graze subscription box at graze.com/subscribe
  • At 125 kcals per portion, this tasty crunch reimagines what crisps can be. Packed with fibre, veg and all the flavours of a smoky summer barbecue.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging, FSC® C021323
  • We'd know this pack anywhere.
  • Copyright nature delivered.
  • Packed with veg
  • High in fibre
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 28G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Barbecue Coated Pea (40%): Green Peas (53%), Corn Starch, Waxy Corn Starch, Sugar, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Seasoning (3%) (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder, Sweet Chilli Powder, Natural Flavouring, Spices, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Paprika Extract), Salt, Chilli Corn (33%): Corn, Sunflower Oil, Chilli Seasoning (2%) (Maltodextrin, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika Powder, Pepper Powder, Cayenne Powder, Tomato Powder, Salt), Salt, Paprika Oil (Sunflower Oil, Paprika Extract), Corn Chips (27%): Corn (72%), Sunflower Oil

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Best before: see pack lidStore in a cool dry place

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • May contain hard pieces.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.
  • graze.com
  • in-shops@graze.com

Net Contents

28g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (28g)
Energy1873 kJ524 kJ
-447 kcal125 kcal
Fat16 g4.6 g
of which saturates1.9 g0.5 g
Carbohydrate60 g17 g
of which sugars6.3 g1.8 g
Fibre7.7 g2.1 g
Protein10 g2.9 g
Salt0.74 g0.21 g

Safety information

May contain hard pieces.

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

129 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Disappointing flavour

3 stars

Review from GRAZE

I love all things barbeque flavour so I was really looking forward to having this as my mid-afternoon work snack. Unfortunately, it didn't live up to the hype and I was left full but unsatisfied. The size was good as was the crunchy texture but the flavour was just too bland, with no spice, smokiness or much barbeque coming through. Having tried other flavours of the same brand, I definitely felt like this wasn't as good.

Great!

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

This snack is a great size and good in terms of taste however it's very crunchy, there is all sorts of hard snacks such as corn etc I would recommend it for anyone looking for a quick afternoon snack between lunch and dinner

My favourite go to snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

These little tray's are my now favourite go to snack. I used to buy the big bags of these and eat in one sitting so to have them snack size is perfect! I love the subtle flavour of barbecue and the crunchy corn bits are my favourite element.

So yummy

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I needed something small for my work bag, but filling for protein. This was perfect. Easy packaging on the go. Excellent portion size and calories. Beautiful taste. I would recommend and try other flavours

Healthy snack but not healthy taste

2 stars

Review from GRAZE

I bought these as a snack for my husband to have on his car journey for work. When he came home he told me that while they may be healthy the taste is not up to standard. Unfortunately I won't be repurchasing this product.

Cute pack of addictive snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Yummy sweet BBQ-ness, simply a pack of umami bomb of flavours. The variety of peas/nuts/corns makes it very addictive to eat. Love this pocket size pack, making it easy to carry around when on the road.

Moreish

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

I love these! So moreish, not to over powering the bbq taste is just right. Love how they come in a handy portion size. Great for picking at while working. Good variety included. Don't think I have anything negative I could say, overall a good idea and easy to grab and go

Great snack

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

This comes in a handy size tray which is easy to take out and about. Really tasty and a great snack to tide you over until the next meal. The barbecue flavour is really nice, a good flavour without being overpowering. Even better it is vegan! Really like this product.

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from GRAZE

Once I started eating these I couldn't stop! They're so good and so moreish! The BBQ flavour is just right. I absolutely love the taste of these and the different textures. They come in a handy little snack size pack to pop in my bag for when I'm out and about and feeling peckish.

Could have tasted stronger

4 stars

Review from GRAZE

These are what you expect from a graze snacking box but are a vegan variety. There was a nice variety within the pack but the only thing lacking for me was that barbecue taste was not as strong as I would have wanted. It was a very mild flavouring.

1-10 of 129 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

