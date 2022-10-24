Graze Bbq Crunch 28G

Disappointing flavour
Review from GRAZE
I love all things barbeque flavour so I was really looking forward to having this as my mid-afternoon work snack. Unfortunately, it didn't live up to the hype and I was left full but unsatisfied. The size was good as was the crunchy texture but the flavour was just too bland, with no spice, smokiness or much barbeque coming through. Having tried other flavours of the same brand, I definitely felt like this wasn't as good.
Great!
Review from GRAZE
This snack is a great size and good in terms of taste however it's very crunchy, there is all sorts of hard snacks such as corn etc I would recommend it for anyone looking for a quick afternoon snack between lunch and dinner
My favourite go to snack
Review from GRAZE
These little tray's are my now favourite go to snack. I used to buy the big bags of these and eat in one sitting so to have them snack size is perfect! I love the subtle flavour of barbecue and the crunchy corn bits are my favourite element.
So yummy
Review from GRAZE
I needed something small for my work bag, but filling for protein. This was perfect. Easy packaging on the go. Excellent portion size and calories. Beautiful taste. I would recommend and try other flavours
Healthy snack but not healthy taste
Review from GRAZE
I bought these as a snack for my husband to have on his car journey for work. When he came home he told me that while they may be healthy the taste is not up to standard. Unfortunately I won't be repurchasing this product.
Cute pack of addictive snack
Review from GRAZE
Yummy sweet BBQ-ness, simply a pack of umami bomb of flavours. The variety of peas/nuts/corns makes it very addictive to eat. Love this pocket size pack, making it easy to carry around when on the road.
Moreish
Review from GRAZE
I love these! So moreish, not to over powering the bbq taste is just right. Love how they come in a handy portion size. Great for picking at while working. Good variety included. Don't think I have anything negative I could say, overall a good idea and easy to grab and go
Great snack
Review from GRAZE
This comes in a handy size tray which is easy to take out and about. Really tasty and a great snack to tide you over until the next meal. The barbecue flavour is really nice, a good flavour without being overpowering. Even better it is vegan! Really like this product.
Delicious!
Review from GRAZE
Once I started eating these I couldn't stop! They're so good and so moreish! The BBQ flavour is just right. I absolutely love the taste of these and the different textures. They come in a handy little snack size pack to pop in my bag for when I'm out and about and feeling peckish.
Could have tasted stronger
Review from GRAZE
These are what you expect from a graze snacking box but are a vegan variety. There was a nice variety within the pack but the only thing lacking for me was that barbecue taste was not as strong as I would have wanted. It was a very mild flavouring.