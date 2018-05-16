We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Popworks Chipotle Chilli Popped Crisps 5X17g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Popworks Chipotle Chilli Popped Crisps 5X17g
£1.85
£2.18/100g

Per 17g:

Energy
315kJ
75kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.16g

medium

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1852 kJ

Product Description

  • Popworks Chipot Chilli Popped Crisps 5x17g
  • - Multipack contains 5 packs of Popworks Sweet Chipotle Chilli Corn Crisps
  • - Deliciously crunchy sweet chipotle chilli popped corn snacks
  • - The new shape of popcorn, every crop of corn is popped to perfection into a deliciously crunchy snack that are never, ever fried
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • - Gluten free
  • - No artificial colours or preservatives
  • - Contains 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
  • - Each pack contains 75 calories
  • The have it all snack:
  • Because our crisps are popped and never fried, you get crunch, taste and fun all in one delicious snack.
  • Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
  • Gluten Free
  • 50% Less Fat than regular potato crisps
  • Never Fried
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85G
  • Gluten Free
  • 50% Less Fat than regular potato crisps
  • Never Fried
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Corn (77%), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chipotle Chilli Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Red Pepper Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Parsley, Potassium Chloride, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spices (Clove, Cinnamon), Smoke Flavouring, Tamarind Powder], Pea Fibre.

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Soya. Contains: See highlighted ingredients

Storage

Store in cool, dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • PopWorks Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • PopWorks,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
  • www.popworks-snacks.com
  • PopWorks Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • EU: PopWorks,
  • clo Dublin 18,
  • D18 Y3Y9.
  • UK 0800 274777
  • ROI 1800 509408

Net Contents

5 x 17g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per Serving (17g) (%*):
Energy1852 kJ 315 kJ (4%*)440 kcal 75 kcal (4%*)
Fat13 g 2.2 g (3%*)
of which Saturates1.2 g 0.2 g (1%*)
Carbohydrate71 g 12 g
of which Sugars4.5 g 0.8 g (<1%*)
Fibre5.0 g 0.9 g
Protein7.4 g 1.3 g
Salt0.94 g 0.16 g (3%*)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Each inner pack contains 1 serving--
View all Multipack Crisps & Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here