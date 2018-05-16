New
Popworks Chipotle Chilli Popped Crisps 5X17g
Per 17g:
- Energy
- 315kJ
-
- 75kcal
- 4%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.8g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.16g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1852 kJ
Product Description
- Popworks Chipot Chilli Popped Crisps 5x17g
- - Multipack contains 5 packs of Popworks Sweet Chipotle Chilli Corn Crisps
- - Deliciously crunchy sweet chipotle chilli popped corn snacks
- - The new shape of popcorn, every crop of corn is popped to perfection into a deliciously crunchy snack that are never, ever fried
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Gluten free
- - No artificial colours or preservatives
- - Contains 50% less fat than regular potato crisps
- - Each pack contains 75 calories
- The have it all snack:
- Because our crisps are popped and never fried, you get crunch, taste and fun all in one delicious snack.
- Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
- Gluten Free
- 50% Less Fat than regular potato crisps
- Never Fried
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
- Gluten Free
- 50% Less Fat than regular potato crisps
- Never Fried
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Corn (77%), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chipotle Chilli Seasoning [Sugar, Flavourings, Salt, Whey Powder (from Milk), Red Pepper Powder, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Dried Parsley, Potassium Chloride, Colour (Paprika Extract), Spices (Clove, Cinnamon), Smoke Flavouring, Tamarind Powder], Pea Fibre.
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Soya. Contains: See highlighted ingredients
Storage
Store in cool, dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- PopWorks Consumer Care,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- PopWorks,
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
- www.popworks-snacks.com
- PopWorks Consumer Care,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: PopWorks,
- clo Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
Net Contents
5 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per Serving (17g) (%*):
|Energy
|1852 kJ
|315 kJ (4%*)
|440 kcal
|75 kcal (4%*)
|Fat
|13 g
|2.2 g (3%*)
|of which Saturates
|1.2 g
|0.2 g (1%*)
|Carbohydrate
|71 g
|12 g
|of which Sugars
|4.5 g
|0.8 g (<1%*)
|Fibre
|5.0 g
|0.9 g
|Protein
|7.4 g
|1.3 g
|Salt
|0.94 g
|0.16 g (3%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.