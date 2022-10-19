The Collective Dairy Free Banana Suckies 85G
Product Description
- Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative with Banana
- Hello friends, I'm Alfie and I love an adventure! Wanna hear a fun joke?
- What is small, green and goes camping?
- A Brussel scout!
- Immune support+*
- Calcium for strong bones*
- *Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children, and vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system, when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet.
- No nasties!**
- **No artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
- No pips or bits
- Creamy blend of oat & coconut with real fruit
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Dairy free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 85G
- Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Vitamins D and B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system
Information
Ingredients
Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (7.5%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (11%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Banana Puree (3.5%), Coconut Oil, Natural Flavourings, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (D2, B12), Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.One opened, keep refrigerated and eat within 1 day.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Number of uses
1 serving per pouch
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- WARNING:
- CAP = CHOKING HAZARD
- DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- EU & NI: Unit 186,
Return to
- The Collective,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- UK: 0800 169 7774
- EU & NI: Unit 186,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield AV,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
- ROI: 1800 932 410
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 85g Pouch
|Energy
|499kJ/118kcal
|424kJ/101kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|4.3g
|- Of which Saturates
|4.2g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|17g
|15g
|- Of which Sugars
|6.7g
|5.7g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.16g
|0.14g
|Calcium (RI%)
|141mg (18%)
|120mg (15%)
|Vitamin D (RI%)
|0.88µg (18%)
|0.75µg (15%)
|Vitamin B12 (RI%)
|0.44µg (18%)
|0.38µg (15%)
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 serving per pouch
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.