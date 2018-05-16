New
Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Joint 380G
95g (as sold) provides
- Energy
- 908kJ
-
- 219kcal
- -%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Plant-based chickenless roasting joint with wheat & pea protein with a parsley & sage crust
- Give chicken the bird! It’s MF Sunday and you know what that means… perfect roasties, Yorkshire puds the size of your head and our Chickenless Roasting Joint with Herb Crust. Can life get any better than this?
- This. Changes. Everything. Our Chickenless Roasting Joint is the biggest thing to happen to Sunday dinners since the Earl of Gravy. Finally – a vegan alternative that’s even tastier than the real thing. And wait until you try the herb crust… chef’s kiss.
- Our game-changing Chickenless Roasting Joint with Herb Crust is made from our fancy pea protein, so comes with a side serving of substantiality. An untraditional Sunday dinner that’s big on taste and small on carbon footprint. It’s time to stop clucking about and get Meatless Farm plant-based chicken on your table.
- Make it Meatless
- Change Tastes Great
- Here at Meatless Farm we have created a delicious plant-based alternatives with great taste and texture!
- High in Protein
- Cooks in 40 minutes
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 380G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Protein (12%), Pea Protein (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (E461), Vegetable Fibres (Bamboo, Pea), Preservative (E326), Yeast Extract, Salt, Spices, Stabiliser (E425), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Herbs, Smoked Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated, consume within use by date. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. If frozen, defrost before cooking (in a refrigerator) and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Guidelines only, appliances may vary. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Oven: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Remove all packaging and place the joint in an oven proof dish. Add 2-3 tbsp water and cover with foil. Roast in the centre of the oven for 35 mins. Remove the foil and roast for a further 5 mins, basting occasionally.
Once cooked, pour any remaining juices over the joint or use in gravy
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- The Meatless Farm Co.,
- Graphical House,
- 2 Wharf Street,
- Leeds,
- LS2 7EQ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
Net Contents
380g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Energy kJ
|908
|Energy kcal
|219
|Fat
|14.7g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3g
|of which sugars
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|15.1g
|Salt
|0.99g
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.