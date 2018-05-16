We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Joint 380G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Joint 380G
£4.50
£11.85/kg

95g (as sold) provides

Energy
908kJ
219kcal
-%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Plant-based chickenless roasting joint with wheat & pea protein with a parsley & sage crust
  • Give chicken the bird! It’s MF Sunday and you know what that means… perfect roasties, Yorkshire puds the size of your head and our Chickenless Roasting Joint with Herb Crust. Can life get any better than this?
  • This. Changes. Everything. Our Chickenless Roasting Joint is the biggest thing to happen to Sunday dinners since the Earl of Gravy. Finally – a vegan alternative that’s even tastier than the real thing. And wait until you try the herb crust… chef’s kiss.
  • Our game-changing Chickenless Roasting Joint with Herb Crust is made from our fancy pea protein, so comes with a side serving of substantiality. An untraditional Sunday dinner that’s big on taste and small on carbon footprint. It’s time to stop clucking about and get Meatless Farm plant-based chicken on your table.
  • Make it Meatless
  • Change Tastes Great
  • Here at Meatless Farm we have created a delicious plant-based alternatives with great taste and texture!
  • Copyright © 2020 The Meatless Farm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
  • High in Protein
  • Cooks in 40 minutes
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 380G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Protein (12%), Pea Protein (8%), Rapeseed Oil, Thickener (E461), Vegetable Fibres (Bamboo, Pea), Preservative (E326), Yeast Extract, Salt, Spices, Stabiliser (E425), Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Herbs, Smoked Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat

Storage

Keep refrigerated, consume within use by date. Once opened, use within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. If frozen, defrost before cooking (in a refrigerator) and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Guidelines only, appliances may vary. Ensure product is piping hot before serving.
Oven: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Remove all packaging and place the joint in an oven proof dish. Add 2-3 tbsp water and cover with foil. Roast in the centre of the oven for 35 mins. Remove the foil and roast for a further 5 mins, basting occasionally.
Once cooked, pour any remaining juices over the joint or use in gravy

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Meatless Farm Co.,
  • Graphical House,
  • 2 Wharf Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EQ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • The Meatless Farm Co.,
  • Graphical House,
  • 2 Wharf Street,
  • Leeds,
  • LS2 7EQ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info@meatlessfarm.com

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As Sold
Energy kJ908
Energy kcal219
Fat14.7g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate5.3g
of which sugars<0.1g
Fibre3.7g
Protein15.1g
Salt0.99g
View all Roasts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here