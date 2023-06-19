Hearty Food Co 4 Breaded White Fish Fillets 400G

Formed Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillets coated in breadcrumb. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.

At the Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!

PA0562 MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-50544, This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org © Tesco 2022. SC0411

From Our Kitchen to Yours 100% white flaky fish fillet coated in a crispy, golden crumb Cook from frozen 20 mins

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Mustard Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

400g ℮