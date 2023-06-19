We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Hearty Food Co 4 Breaded White Fish Fillets 400G

Hearty Food Co 4 Breaded White Fish Fillets 400G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.00

£5.00/kg

MSC

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fillet
Energy
733kJ
175kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.46g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 733kJ

Formed Alaska pollock (Theragra chalcogramma) fillets coated in breadcrumb.Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
At the Hearty Food Co., we're all about tasty meals that'll bring smiles to your table. We take time and care creating recipes in our kitchens to help you dish up good food in yours - perfect for keeping those hungry mouths happy. Tuck in!
PA0562MSC - Certified Sustainable Seafood MSC™, MSC-C-50544, This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org© Tesco 2022. SC0411
From Our Kitchen to Yours100% white flaky fish fillet coated in a crispy, golden crumbCook from frozen 20 mins
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock (Fish) (57%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Dextrose, Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Mustard Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

View all Coated Fish

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here