Smirnoff Raspberry Crush, Mini Glass & Chocolates
Product Description
- Smirnoff R/Berry Crush, Mini Glass & Chocs
- Discover recipes and ideas at the bar.com
- Berry Bubbly Truffles
- Cocoa dusted truffles with raspberry flavour & popping candy
- Raspberry Crush Flavoured Vodka
- Product of the UK.
- Product of France.
- The Smirnoff word and associated logos are trademarks Diageo North America, Inc.
- ©2022
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
- Smirnoff® Official Licensed Product
Information
Ingredients
Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Popping Candy 5% [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings 0.4%
Allergy Information
- Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg, and Sesame Seeds. For allergens: see ingredients in bold.
Alcohol Units
1.9
ABV
37.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Glass
- Wash before use.
- Please retain packaging for future reference intake.
Warnings
- Glass
- Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
Name and address
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- www.Smirnoff.com
- Alcohol care line: 0345 601 4558
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|2454kJ/591kcal
|Fat
|44g
|(of which saturates
|37g)
|Carbohydrate
|43g
|(of which sugars
|41g)
|Protein
|4g
|Salt
|0.10g
Safety information
Glass Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.
