Smirnoff Raspberry Crush, Mini Glass & Chocolates

£5.00
£5.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Smirnoff R/Berry Crush, Mini Glass & Chocs
  • Discover recipes and ideas at the bar.com
  • Cocoa dusted truffles with raspberry flavour & popping candy
  • Raspberry Crush Flavoured Vodka
  • Product of the UK.
  • Product of France.
  • The Smirnoff word and associated logos are trademarks Diageo North America, Inc.
  • ©2022
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
  • Smirnoff® Official Licensed Product

Information

Ingredients

Vegetable Oils (Coconut, Palm Kernel), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Popping Candy 5% [Sugar, Lactose (Milk), Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Carbon Dioxide], Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings 0.4%

Allergy Information

  • Produced on a site that handles Nuts, Gluten, Egg, and Sesame Seeds. For allergens: see ingredients in bold.

Alcohol Units

1.9

ABV

37.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.For best before: See base of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Glass
  • Wash before use.
  • Please retain packaging for future reference intake.

Warnings

  • Glass
  • Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.

Name and address

  • Diageo North America, Inc.,
  • 16 Great Marlborough St,
  • London,
  • W1F 7HS.
  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

  • www.Smirnoff.com
  • Alcohol care line: 0345 601 4558
Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy2454kJ/591kcal
Fat44g
(of which saturates37g)
Carbohydrate43g
(of which sugars41g)
Protein4g
Salt0.10g

Safety information

Glass Not suitable for use in a dishwasher.

