Flora Buttery Spread 450G

I like the taste
Pack 50g smaller & lids split.
Quality is passable and I use in in sandwiches & on toast. I find the fact the pack size is smaller by 50g annoying, interestingly the lids on the smaller packs often split. This is expensive but an essential.
PACK SIZE SHOCKER
still my fav. but watch out......the small pack is now 450gm so efectively 10% more exp. I Can't Believe I may have to try another brand.....
Tastes good used it for cake making and spreading on bread.
I like it on toast in a potatoe.. and to cook in very versitile
Flora original
I prefer Flora Original but it has been out of stick at Tesco for weeks.
Great buttery taste
As a family we all enjoy this spread as it tastes as close to butter as we can.
Prefer Anchor but none available at shopping time.
Value for money
Use it every day, a reseanal alternative to butter.
Less for More!
Flora Buttery is really nice, but I feel that I should point out that the size of the tub has now been reduced by 50g to 450g so in effect you probably aren’t getting a bargain at all and you’ll be paying the same price or more for less of the product when ‘normal’ price resumes!