Clubcard Price

Flora Buttery Spread 450G

2.2(137)Write a review
£2.50
£5.56/kg

Product Description

  • Flora Buttery Spread 450G
  • Please visit www.flora.com.
  • Naturally contains Omega 3 & 6, which contributes to the maintenance of normal blood cholesterol levels. A daily intake of 2g alpha-linolenic acid and 10g linoleic acid is needed. 2 x 10g servings of Flora a day contribute a significant amount to this. Enjoy as part of a healthy diet and lifestyle
  • Keen bakers and sandwich makers rejoice! Try Flora Buttery, blended with buttermilk for a richer, creamier buttery taste. Fold into your Victoria sponge cake mixture, melt onto your jacket potatoes or spread on your favourite toasted bread, Flora Buttery is made with 100% Natural Ingredients and naturally contains Omega 3 and 6.
  • Flora Buttery is blended with buttermilk. For a dairy free alternative, try Flora 100% Natural Ingredients or Flora Lighter
  • Flora is a registered trademark.
  • 75% Vegetable Fat Spread
  • Perfect for spreading, cooking, baking and topping
  • 100% Natural Ingredients
  • Blended with buttermilk, not suitable for vegans
  • Made with 100% pressed oils, great buttery taste
  • Naturally contains Omega 3 & 6
  • Contains less saturated fat than butter
  • Gluten Free
  • Free from preservatives, artificial colours, and flavours
  • Pack size: 450G
  • Naturally contains Omega 3 & 6

Information

Ingredients

Plant Oils (Rapeseed, Palm¹, Sunflower 1%, Linseed), Water, Buttermilk 10%, Salt 1.35%, Plant Based Emulsifier (Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Vitamin A, ¹Flora buys 100% sustainable Palm Oil

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before Date: see lid.Keep chilled. Suitable for freezing, defrost in refrigerator.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Lid. Recycle

Name and address

  • Flora UK,
  • PO Box 75608,
  • London,
  • SW19 3RU,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Upfield Spreads Ireland Limited,

Return to

  • Riverside One,
  • John Rogerson's Quay,
  • Dublin 2,
  • D02 X576,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2789kJ/675kcal
Fat75g
of which saturates24g
of which monounsaturates36g
of which polyunsaturates14g
Carbohydrates0.5g
of which sugars0.5g
Protein0.3g
Salt1.4g
Vitamin A(15% DRI*) 120 µg
Omega 6 (linoleic acid)9.9g
Omega 3 (alpha-linoleic acid)3.2g
*Daily Reference Intake-
View all Butter, Spreads & Margarine

137 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

I like the taste

5 stars

I like the taste

Pack 50g smaller & lids split.

3 stars

Quality is passable and I use in in sandwiches & on toast. I find the fact the pack size is smaller by 50g annoying, interestingly the lids on the smaller packs often split. This is expensive but an essential.

PACK SIZE SHOCKER

5 stars

still my fav. but watch out......the small pack is now 450gm so efectively 10% more exp. I Can't Believe I may have to try another brand.....

Tastes good used it for cake making and spreading

5 stars

Tastes good used it for cake making and spreading on bread.

I like it on toast in a potatoe.. and to cook in

5 stars

I like it on toast in a potatoe.. and to cook in very versitile

Flora original

3 stars

I prefer Flora Original but it has been out of stick at Tesco for weeks.

Great buttery taste

5 stars

As a family we all enjoy this spread as it tastes as close to butter as we can.

Prefer Anchor but none available at shopping time.

3 stars

Prefer Anchor but none available at shopping time.

Value for money

5 stars

Use it every day, a reseanal alternative to butter.

Less for More!

3 stars

Flora Buttery is really nice, but I feel that I should point out that the size of the tub has now been reduced by 50g to 450g so in effect you probably aren’t getting a bargain at all and you’ll be paying the same price or more for less of the product when ‘normal’ price resumes!

1-10 of 137 reviews

