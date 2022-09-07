Tesco Finest Chicken Tikka Masala & Pilau Rice 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 545kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Cooked marinated chicken breast pieces in a tomato, cream and cashew nut paste sauce with cooked pilau rice.
- Our experts use chicken marinated in spices to infuse it with lots of subtle flavour, before it is flame seared for the perfect texture. The creamy tomato sauce is made with butter and aromatic fenugreek, while our rice is enhanced with a bespoke blend of spices, all tempered to release their natural flavours.
- Tandoori marinated, flame seared chicken breast in a rich, creamy tomato and fenugreek sauce, finished with fresh coriander.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pilau Rice [Water, Basmati Rice, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seed, Curry Leaves, Green Chilli Purée, Colour (Curcumin)], Cooked Marinated Chicken (20%) [Chicken Breast, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Colour (Paprika Extract), Garlic Purée, Green Chilli Purée, Ginger Purée, Smoked Sugar, Mint, Salt, Water, Coriander Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Cumin Powder, Cornflour, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Cardamom Powder, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Turmeric, Lemon Oil, Bay Leaf], Tomato Purée, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Cashew Nut, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Yogurt (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Cornflour, Coriander, Sugar, Cumin Powder, Coriander Powder, Butter (Milk), Paprika, Lemon Juice, Kashmiri Chilli Powder, Turmeric, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Cardamom Powder, Cinnamon, Clove Powder, Chilli Powder, Fennel, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times. 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir well before serving.
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave heat.
Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
800W 7 mins / 900W 5 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Produce of
Made using EU chicken.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (362g**)
|Energy
|545kJ / 130kcal
|1974kJ / 470kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|15.9g
|Saturates
|1.4g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1g
|51.0g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|6.9g
|Protein
|7.5g
|27.2g
|Salt
|0.47g
|1.69g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 362g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
